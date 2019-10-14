Sunrise Coal Mine Rescue Team Places 2nd Overall in National Mine Rescue Contest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise Coal, LLC would like to congratulate the members of the Mine Rescue team on their outstanding performance in the 2019 National Mine Rescue, First Aid, Bench and Pre-shift Contest. Sunrise Coal appreciates all the hard work and dedication that each member contributes to the team.

The contest was held September 23rd through September 26th in Lexington, Kentucky. 52 top teams in the nation came together from Alabama, Colorado, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Utah to compete.