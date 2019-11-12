Sunrise to offer Smart Home Services in partnership with Plume

ZURICH, Switzerland, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise, the largest non-state-controlled telecommunications company in Switzerland, announces the upcoming launch of Smart Wi-Fi Powered by Plume, a Smart Home Services offering designed to help improve, personalize, and secure the smart home experience.

A recent survey conducted by Sunrise indicates that Wi-Fi has become synonymous with the internet for consumers: it found that 95% of Swiss people today rely on a wireless network at home for their access to the internet.1 Backed by Plume technology, the new service further enhances Sunrise subscribers' online experience in every corner of their homes through Wi-Fi optimization, custom and secure guest access, parental controls, and AI security for added protection of their devices. Plume works optimally with the ultrafast broadband connections from Sunrise and thus offers the best in-home experience, perfectly complementing the product portfolio of Sunrise.

"Sunrise is thrilled to partner with Plume to bring our subscribers the next level of speed, personalization, security, and control for the Wi-Fi at home," says Bruno Duarte, Chief Consumer Officer at Sunrise. "We continuously look for ways to tailor the best in-home wireless experience to each person, home, and device. Smart Wi-Fi powered by Plume will help us carry out this goal."

According to the Sunrise survey, 50% of participants indicated they would sign up for a service that manages and guarantees a reliable and stable internet solution to support the increasing variety of devices that connect to Wi-Fi. Smart Wi-Fi Powered by Plume brings Sunrise subscribers:

Plume Adaptive WiFi which intelligently optimizes and adjusts your network for peak performance.

which intelligently optimizes and adjusts your network for peak performance. HomePass which lets customers control guest and child access to their network, set up profiles, and pause the internet.

which lets customers control guest and child access to their network, set up profiles, and pause the internet. AI Security to detect and block potential security threats, customize content access, and block unwanted ads.

to detect and block potential security threats, customize content access, and block unwanted ads. Elegantly designed, powerful tri-band SuperPods that plug directly into wall sockets to ensure reliable coverage.

that plug directly into wall sockets to ensure reliable coverage. The highly-rated Plume App which puts subscribers in control of all of these services.

"Plume is proud to support Sunrise as they usher in a new era of smart home services including reliable home Wi-Fi, personalized parental controls, advanced guest access, and tightly secured devices," says Sri Nathan, co-founder and Head of Business Development at Plume. "Smart Wi-Fi powered by Plume ensures Sunrise subscribers will consistently get the best experiences possible across their homes on all of their devices."

Smart Wi-Fi Powered by Plume will be available to Sunrise subscribers on November 21st. Only one SuperPod is needed to start using the entire smart home service at CHF 4.90 per month with a one-time CHF 90 fee. Additional SuperPods can be added as needed to expand Wi-Fi coverage across the home at CHF 90 each.

About Sunrise

The Sunrise Communications Group AG (Sunrise) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich and is the leading challenger on the Swiss telecommunications market. Sunrise is the largest non state-controlled telecommunications company in Switzerland, offering mobile, Internet, TV, and landline services to private and business customers.

Sunrise offers the best mobile network in Switzerland (connect mobile network test 3/2019). Sunrise is the 5G pioneer and was the first provider to introduce 5G in the beginning of April. As at the end of August, Sunrise covered already more than 309 cities/towns, offering the largest 5G network in Switzerland and Europe. In addition to this, Sunrise offers the best geographic 4G/LTE coverage across more than 96% of Switzerland to 99.98% of the population. 4G+ coverage is approximately 84.5% of the Swiss population, with speeds of up to 900 Mbit/s. Sunrise benefits from an 11,800 km, nationwide state-of-the-art fiber network backbone. On the fixed side, Sunrise reaches approximately 85% of households in Switzerland with its fully invested network. The company offers the most advanced fiber technologies – such as vectoring, FTTS, FTTB, and FTTH – thanks to its long-term agreement with Swisscom, SFN, and local utilities.

As at December 31, 2018, Sunrise generated a total revenue of CHF 1,876 million and an adjusted EBITDA of CHF 601 million and had more than 3.5 million customer relationships. Sunrise is the best universal provider for SMEs and large businesses (BILANZ Telekom Rating 2019), and the company also counts many large national and international companies such as Nestlé, Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Post, Zurich Airport, Swiss International Air Lines, McDonald's, NISSAN, and others among its customers. Sunrise has around 1,615 employees (full-time equivalents) as well as more than 143 apprentices – the highest share of apprentices (8.9%) in a Swiss-wide company ranking (SonntagsZeitung August 25, 2019).

For more information on Sunrise, please visit: www.sunrise.ch.

About Plume®

Plume is the creator of the world's first Smart Home Services Platform. As the only open and hardware-independent solution, Plume enables the curation and delivery of new services rapidly and at massive scale. The Plume service bundle which includes Plume Adaptive WiFi™, HomePass®, and AI Security™ is managed by the Plume Cloud, a data- and AI-driven cloud controller currently running the largest software-defined network in the world. Plume leverages OpenSync™, an open-source framework which integrates into a broad set of silicon & platform SDKs for connection to the Plume Cloud. Plume's smart home service and back-end product suites are proven to help communications service providers around the globe deliver on the promise of fast and reliable internet throughout the home, while increasing ARPU, improving NPS, and reducing call-in rates, truck rolls, and subscriber churn.

Visit www.plume.com , www.platform.plume.com , and www.opensync.io .

Plume, Powered by Plume, Plume Adaptive WiFi, AI Security, SuperPod, HomePass, and OpenSync are either trademarks, or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc.

1 Sunrise survey: 1'029 interviews were conducted in September 2019.

