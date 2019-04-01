Sunroc Building Materials Announces Acquisition of Sierra Truss

WILLARD, Utah, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunroc Building Materials, a construction and building materials company serving Utah and Idaho, announced today it has closed on the asset acquisition of Willard, Utah-based truss manufacturer, Sierra Truss. The acquisition bolsters Sunroc's truss production capacity in Northern Utah.

Sierra Truss specializes in the design and manufacture of truss and roof systems to serve builders of multifamily homes, single family homes, and commercial buildings. Since its establishment in 2013, Sierra Truss has quickly grown by creating a reputation of excellence.

"We are pleased to have Sierra Truss join Sunroc Building Materials. This acquisition positions Sunroc and Sierra for growth in the greater Ogden and Logan area and north, leverages Sunroc's increased design capacity and combines the overall strengths of Sunroc & Sierra Truss. Sierra Truss's reputation for quality products is a natural fit for our company," said Greg Templeman, President of Sunroc Building Materials.

Truss production and design will be available through Sunroc Building Materials in Willard, UT beginning April 1, 2019. For information including available products and services, contact Sunroc Building Materials at (801) 222-3300.

About Sunroc Building Materials

Sunroc Building Materials (sunrocbuildingmaterials.com) - a subsidiary of Clyde Companies, Inc. - provides construction materials and construction services throughout Utah and Idaho. Beginning April 1, 2019, Sierra Truss will operate as Sunroc Building Materials.

