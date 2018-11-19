Sunroc Corporation Announces Acquisition of Tri-County Concrete

ROOSEVELT, Utah, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunroc Corporation (Sunroc), a construction services company serving Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, announced today it has closed on the asset acquisition of Roosevelt-based concrete company, Tri-County Concrete. The acquisition will amplify Sunroc's current service area in Utah, making the company among the largest sand and gravel, ready-mixed concrete and construction service companies in Utah.

Tri-County Concrete is a supplier of construction aggregates and ready-mixed concrete servicing municipalities, contractors and do-it-yourselfers in Utah's Duchesne, Uintah and Daggett counties. With nearly three decades of operations, Tri-County Concrete is a well-respected, quality-driven organization with a reputation for customer satisfaction.

"We are pleased to have Tri-County join Sunroc. Their commitment to provide quality construction products and services in the Uintah Basin makes this partnership a natural fit for Sunroc, and we are proud to welcome their employees to the Sunroc team," said Russell Leslie, Vice President of Construction Materials for Sunroc.

Tri-County Concrete's employees will continue in their current positions with Sunroc, and Clint Gardner will continue as operations manager for Sunroc in the Uintah Basin.

Construction aggregates and ready-mixed concrete products will be available in the Uintah Basin through Sunroc beginning November 19, 2018. For information including available products and services, contact Sunroc at 435-722-3621.

About Sunroc Corporation

Sunroc (sunroc.com) - a subsidiary of Clyde Companies, Inc. - provides construction materials and construction services throughout Utah and the Intermountain West for both public and private sector customers. Beginning November 17, 2018, Tri-County Concrete will operate as Sunroc.

