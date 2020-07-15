DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the solar industry "Sunrun Acquires Vivint As More Installers Move to Virtual Sales Amidst COVID-19"

The rooftop solar sector has adapted to new business practices in the age of social distancing. Several leading installers such as SunPower Corp, Vivint Solar Inc and Sunrun Inc spent lockdown periods implementing new initiatives such as moving to virtual sales, digitizing paperwork and permits and using satellite imagery and drones to inspect potential customers' roofs. These measures helped to create a contactless experience to reassure potential clients worried about the virus as well as to reduce the cost of residential solar arrays.



Vivint, which had relied primarily on a door to door sales model accelerated its plan to diversify sales strategies by training employees to canvas suitable households over the phone. This strategy was so successful that rival installer Sunrun Inc agreed to buy Vivint in an all stock deal valued at $3.2 billion. SunPower Corp and EmPower Solar have also seen a significant shift to digital sales, while SotySolar introduced a subscription model in Spain where it installs rooftop panels and charges homeowners a monthly fee.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Sunrun Acquires Vivint As More Installers Move to Virtual Sales Amidst COVID-19"

