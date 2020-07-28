Sunrun, IAA & Rexford Industrial Realty Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Bancfirst, Deluxe & Carpenter Technology to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 3:

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Sunrun Inc. (NASD:RUN) will replace Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Bancfirst Corp. (NASD:BANF) will replace Sunrun in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is acquiring Legg Mason in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) will replace Deluxe Corp. (NYSE:DLX) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Deluxe will replace El Paso Electric Co. (NYSE:EE) in the S&P SmallCap 600. El Paso Electric is being acquired in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions. Deluxe has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will replace Carpenter Technology Corp. (NYSE:CRS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Carpenter Technology will replace Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Carpenter Technology has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space. Cedar Realty Trust is ranked near the bottom of the S&P SmallCap 600 and is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector August 3, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Sunrun RUN Industrials August 3, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Legg Mason LM Financials August 3, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Bancfirst BANF Financials August 3, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Sunrun RUN Industrials August 3, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Addition IAA IAA Industrials August 3, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Deluxe DLX Industrials August 3, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Rexford Industrial Realty REXR Real Estate August 3, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Carpenter Technology CRS Materials August 3, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Deluxe Corp DLX Industrials August 3, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion El Paso Electric Co EE Utilities August 3, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Carpenter Technology Corp CRS Materials August 3, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Cedar Realty Trust CDR Real Estate

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Related Links

www.spdji.com

