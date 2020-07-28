Sunrun, IAA & Rexford Industrial Realty Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Bancfirst, Deluxe & Carpenter Technology to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 3:

  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Sunrun Inc. (NASD:RUN) will replace Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Bancfirst Corp. (NASD:BANF) will replace Sunrun in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is acquiring Legg Mason in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
  • IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) will replace Deluxe Corp. (NYSE:DLX) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Deluxe will replace El Paso Electric Co. (NYSE:EE) in the S&P SmallCap 600. El Paso Electric is being acquired in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions. Deluxe has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will replace Carpenter Technology Corp. (NYSE:CRS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Carpenter Technology will replace Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Carpenter Technology has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space. Cedar Realty Trust is ranked near the bottom of the S&P SmallCap 600 and is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

August 3, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Sunrun

RUN

Industrials

August 3, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Legg Mason

LM

Financials

August 3, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Bancfirst

BANF

Financials

August 3, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Sunrun

RUN

Industrials

August 3, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

IAA

IAA

Industrials

August 3, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Deluxe

DLX

Industrials

August 3, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Rexford Industrial Realty

REXR

Real Estate

August 3, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Carpenter Technology

CRS

Materials

August 3, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Deluxe Corp

DLX

Industrials

August 3, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

El Paso Electric Co

EE

Utilities

August 3, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Carpenter Technology Corp

CRS

Materials

August 3, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cedar Realty Trust

CDR

Real Estate

