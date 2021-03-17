Sunrun Solar Stands at the Ready as Solar Power Sweeps the Nation and Gas Usage Drops

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st century has seen a massive switch from traditional power sources to more sustainable and environmentally friendly alternatives. Indeed, there has been a large push to urge government bodies to fight against and demand progression away from using limited natural resources for energy supply in the past year alone. This has spawned a growing popularity for solar panels in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and across the country. Australians are eager to make the switch to renewable power and are starting at home.

Clean energy alternatives such as solar power and wind power had a record year for adoption in 2020, showing that people will not abandon this new ideal even amongst the hectic unforeseen changes in circumstance brought on by the global pandemic.

Companies such as Sunrun Solar, a solar panel installer in Melbourne, have reiterated the solar power benefits for residential and commercial properties as growing even stronger during the past year. Touting quality products that are reliable and affordable, the roadblocks to converting to solar energy are getting fewer and fewer.

Gas power consumption has been in a steady decline for the past decade. This is a direct result of the changing preference of Australians across the country.

While most homeowners in Australia have turned to traditional power sources such as gas for their at-home energy, there is a big change in mindset around accepting the status quo and venturing out into unknown territory. As Australia boasts a massive number of sunlight days per year, it's one of the best places to embrace solar-powered systems and early adapters are proving the benefits.

With solar power in Melbourne having been around for many years, it has proven itself as a reliable way to produce power for households and businesses. Sunrun Solar has seen many homeowners in recent years make the switch due to incentive programs and positive word of mouth.

As gas prices rise, so too does the demand for renewable alternatives. While some Australians have waited to assess these solar systems' efficacy, now seems to be the time where many are ready to take the jump. As there is less demand for gas power every year, it seems that Australia may have officially turned a corner towards achieving a big change in outlook surrounding the solar energy industry.

