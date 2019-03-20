Sunseeker Resorts Breaks Ground On Transformational Charlotte Harbor Development

The ceremony marked a key milestone for the resort, which is the first to be built under Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts imprint. After enjoying pastries and coffee, the crowd witnessed the ceremonial shoveling of the "first" mound of dirt.

The initial phase will feature approximately 500 hotel rooms, more than 180 extended stay suites, meeting and conference space, as well as a variety of restaurants, bars and retail outlets along a scenic harbor walk.

Construction is anticipated to be complete in 18 to 24 months.

"We couldn't be more excited to be part of this wonderful community, and to be a key component of Charlotte County's economic growth strategy," said Micah Richins, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Sunseeker Resorts. "We can't wait to swing open the doors, and welcome the many visitors to what will be a premier vacation destination with incredible amenities."

John Redmond, Allegiant's president, described the resort as a catalyst in Allegiant's evolution as a travel company.

"Sunseeker Resorts Charlotte Harbor will be nothing short of extraordinary – an incredible integrated resort experience that builds on the natural beauty of the area and brings tremendous value to guests and local residents," said Redmond. "And it marks the launch of an unprecedented pairing - a world class hospitality brand with an airline at its heart – which will bring synergies to our customers and spark innovation in truly transformative ways."

Located near the Punta Gorda Airport (PGD), a base of operations for Allegiant Air which served more than 1.5 million passengers in 2018, Sunseeker Resorts Charlotte Harbor will be the largest and most unique resort in the region. The project will have a deep and lasting impact on Florida's economy, bringing hundreds of construction jobs, and more than 800 permanent jobs in and around the resort. Sunseeker is anticipated to spark an increase of 300,000 visitors annually to the area.

In addition to its service to Punta Gorda, Allegiant currently operates flights from nearby St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) – all within a two-hour drive of Charlotte Harbor. In total, Allegiant currently moves nearly 8 million leisure travelers in and out of Florida every year. This nexus between air transportation and hospitality will afford easy access to the resort location, while capitalizing on the direct-to-customer sales model which has been Allegiant's hallmark in its success as an industry-leading, low-cost airline with a unique focus on leisure travel.

Further information, such as projected construction dates, will be shared when available. Initial renderings of the property (including video) are available here: http://ow.ly/j9ts30eF6lo .

