SUNSET Announces Key Hire: New Top Editor Moving West to Help Adventurous Brand Write Next Chapter

Bean's career includes stints as Editor-in-Chief at Men's Health and Entertainment Weekly along with digital oversight of Sports Illustrated. He hosted a weekly show for Spike TV for four years and was a regular contributor to the Today Show and Good Morning America for more than a decade. Bean was also the founding editor of Time Inc's Brooklyn offices, The Foundry, which acted as a launchpad for new brands and creative approaches to content monetization.

"Sunset represents everything I love about the West," said Bean. "It's an incredibly historic brand perfectly poised to capture our national obsession with adventure and experience outside of our homes and living life to the fullest inside of them. It's bursting with the energy, authenticity, and boundless potential of the people and places it has chronicled for more than 120 years."

"Sunset is an iconic brand and our vision for its future is ambitious and expansive." said Michael Reinstein, Chairman of Regent, LP and Sunset. "Matt is the definition of a modern editor. His cross-platform experience, not only with blue-chip print titles but also as a digital executive and television contributor and host, make him the perfect leader to take the Sunset brand to the next level."

"We are thrilled to have Matt join our team. He is an exceptional talent who has a knack for creating powerful content that will continue to engage and grow our devoted audience" said David Steinhafel, the Regent executive overseeing Sunset.

About SUNSET

SUNSET (http://www.sunset.com) is the definitive lifestyle brand of the modern American West. Through magazines and books, events and experiences, and digital and social media, the iconic 120-year-old brand covers the region's top destinations, food and wine experiences, home and garden trends, and personalities. SUNSET engages and inspires an audience of more than 6.5 million educated, active and affluent consumers every month through its five regional print editions—Northern California, Southern California, Pacific Northwest, Southwest, and Mountain—as well as via all tablet devices and its website. In addition to its print and digital publications, SUNSET showcases the West's unique lifestyle and compelling destinations through its flagship events, established home programs, licensing partnerships, books and International Wine Competition.

About Regent, LP

Regent is a global private equity firm focused on innovating and transforming businesses. The firm's mission is to create long-term value for its partners, the companies it invests in and the communities in which it works. Regent's investments span the globe and operate in a wide array of industry verticals including technology, media, consumer products, industrial, retail and entertainment.

Select investments include Sunset ®, Lillian Vernon, Regis Salons, Supercuts UK and a media portfolio comprised of 18 newspapers, magazines and television platforms including Military Times, Army Times, Navy Times, Defense News, PBS TV's Defense News Weekly, Federal Times and the HistoryNet Magazines. Regent is based in Beverly Hills, California.

For more information, please visit www.regentlp.com

