Sunsetted Online Banking System, More Open Core Lead Southwest 66 Credit Union to Tyfone

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's just within the last two years that the core processor for Odessa, Tex.-based Southwest 66 Credit Union created an API that would let the $100 million, 10,000-member credit union choose any digital banking platform. When that core decided to sunset its online banking system – which Southwest 66 is currently using – the credit union knew it was time to go shopping. Recommendations from other credit unions on the same core led Chief Information Officer Con Brazeal to Tyfone's nFinia™ omnichannel digital banking platform.

"I was very impressed with the attitude at Tyfone," said Brazeal. "They want to work with you. They want to improve how you're doing business. They want to make the product something that does what your members need it to do. They're very open to enhancing their software if it makes sense for their customers." He added that this is a refreshing change from other vendor relationships he's experienced in the past.

"As more and more cores get out of the online banking business, and APIs continue to open things up, credit unions of all sizes have the opportunity to upgrade their digital member experience," said Tyfone CEO Dr. Siva Narendra. "We're excited to work with Southwest 66 as they take this important next step."

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore, Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the United States. The company understands that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is its unwavering commitment to exceptional collaboration and communication. The company considers each customer a true partner and places the highest value on every relationship. Additional information is available at www.tyfone.com.

Contact: John San Filippo

Phone: (619) 467-0431

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tyfone Inc.