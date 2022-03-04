Sunshine Botanicals Launches Powerful, Multi-tasking Skin Butter for Oncology Aesthetics

NEWNAN, Ga., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Botanicals (www.sunshinebotanicals.com) has pushed the boundaries of botanical product development to create a multi-tasking formulation that instantly transforms dry, inflamed, and compromised skin conditions. Their Extreme Hydration Soothing Skin Butter launch is one of their most luxurious products. It is a powerhouse of proven botanical extracts infused with full-spectrum CBD to create a serious, multi-tasking skin butter.

"CBD is not just for pain and anxiety anymore," says Emily Fritchey, Sunshine Botanicals founder and CEO. Studies have shown that full-spectrum CBD's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties make this an essential ingredient in corrective skin care. Cannabis and CBD extract positively affect aging skin, especially when combined with synergistic herbs for targeted treatment for ultra-dry, sensitive skin needs.

"We were wild-crafting our active ingredients long before it was a trend and marketing strategy," says Emily. "I think like a chemist and work as an herbalist, and the science and use of plant medicine in aesthetics is at the core of all we do." The effect of CBD on the endocannabinoid system is very targeted to fight free radicals and oxidative stress, and when blended with other potent botanical extracts such as St. John's Wort, White Birch Bark, Comfrey, and Oregon Grape Root, a virtual anti-aging, skin healing arsenal is born.

A 2015 study finds that CBD helps reduce inflammation and aids in specific skin illnesses related to inflammation. CBD's anti-inflammatory properties also help lessen the symptoms of skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema, and inflammatory symptoms like itching, rashes, swelling, and red patches show improvement with CBD. As a result of the proven benefits of all these ingredients, you can achieve softer, clearer, younger-looking skin when using a full-spectrum CBD. This blend is a virtual Godsend for anyone with severely dry, fragile, and sensitive conditions on the face, hands, and body.

Sunshine Botanicals takes tremendous pride in making its products in America with the highest manufacturing and ingredient sourcing standards. "Clinical Skin Care from a Botanical Perspective," is their tag line, and they have morphed the power of herbal medicine into corrective skin care to create original, highly effective skin care formulations that address the needs of aging and problem skin conditions - without chemicals or toxic ingredients that are so prevalent in mass marketed beauty brands on the market today.

Sunshine Botanicals "micro brews" each product they produce in small batches to ensure freshness, potency and to provide healthy, holistic solutions that deliver impressive results – quickly. "My Passion is Your Solution," says Emily; "and the development and production standards that this company adheres to are above and beyond what is required of emerging beauty brands coming onto the market today."

