Sunshine Health's October Literacy Month Lessons Can Be Applied Year-Round

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many healthcare consumers find it challenging to understand health information, from medical forms to the impact of a disease diagnosis. An estimated 88 percent of Americans struggle at one time or another with what's called health literacy. Sunshine Health is taking the time to help all Floridians learn how to better access, understand and use health information and services during Health Literacy Month in October and beyond.

Health literacy is how well a person is able to obtain, communicate, process and understand health information and services to make their best health decisions. Being able to act on health knowledge can improve the health of individuals as well as their communities. People with higher levels of health literacy are more likely to rate their health as good, very good or excellent. The COVID-19 pandemic has made the discussion of health disparities such as literacy and internet access even more urgent.

"We want to empower everyone with health literacy, because more knowledge leads to better health," said Liz Miller, CEO of Centene's Florida health plans, which include Sunshine Health and Staywell Health Plan. "This benefits our members and it benefits all our communities."

One example of Sunshine Health spreading health literacy was its partnership with the Metro Mommy Agency in Miami-Dade for a Community Virtual Baby Shower that provided pregnant women with information on breastfeeding resources, relaxation practices, postpartum depression, selecting healthcare providers and more.

Sunshine Health encourages members to reach out and use local resources for education assistance and programs that can help them improve their lives.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Sunrise and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. We offer government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter) and Medicare (Allwell). Sunshine Health is now affiliated with WellCare Health Plan's Florida health plans, including Staywell Health Plan and WellCare of Florida Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. Our specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; and the Staywell Specialty Health Plan for people living with serious mental illness. We also operate the Children's Medical Services on behalf of the Department of Health, serving children with special healthcare needs.

For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

SOURCE Sunshine Health

Related Links

http://www.sunshinehealth.com

