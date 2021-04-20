Sunshine Retirement Living Deploys Pioneering Ionization Technology to Eliminate Nearly 100% of COVID-19 Virus at All Assisted Living Communities Across the U.S.

BEND, Ore., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the pandemic began, Sunshine Retirement Living (Sunshine), a family-owned senior housing company with 42 communities across the country, has worked tirelessly to help protect its residents and staff. Among the many infection prevention and mitigation tools deployed by Sunshine in the past year is a leading-edge Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization technology that eliminates 94% of the SARS-COVID-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

The new technology has been installed at 100% of Sunshine's all 21 assisted living and memory care communities and several of its independent living communities. Those communities include:

Arizona

Copper Canyon Assisted Living and Memory Care in Tucson

Arkansas

Magnolia Place Assisted Living and Memory Care in Roger

California

Caleo Bay Assisted Living and Memory Care in La Quinta

Creekside Oaks Retirement Community in Folsom

Deer Park Retirement Community in Novato

Park View Estates Assisted Living and Memory Care in Fountain Valley

Waterford Terrace Retirement Community in La Mesa

Colorado

Belleview Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care in Aurora

Florida

Azalea Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care in Tallahassee

Georgia

Marshall Pines Assisted Living and Memory Care in Evans

Indiana

Heritage Point Assisted Living and Memory Care in Mishawaka

Louisiana

The Verandah Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lake Charles

Massachusetts

The Woods at Merrimack Retirement Community in Methuen

Nevada

Stone Valley Assisted Living and Memory Care in Reno

Ohio

Cardinal Court Assisted Living and Memory Care in Strongsville

Central Parke Assisted Living and Memory Care in Mason

Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Gahanna

Windsor Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care in Beachwood

Pennsylvania

The Haven at North Hills Senior Community in Pittsburgh

Whitetail Springs Memory Care in Pittsburgh

Woodland Creek Memory Care in Dresher

South Carolina

Ashley Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care in Charleston

Maple Brook Terrace Retirement Community in Mauldin

Tennessee

Quail Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care in Bartlett

Texas

The Gardens at Brook Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care in Pharr

Wisconsin

Lakewood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Brookfield

"For over a decade, Sunshine Retirement Living has made the health, safety and wellness of our residents and staff our top priority and that philosophy has only strengthened during the pandemic," said Luis Serrano, CEO, Sunshine Retirement Living. "In fact, we have escalated and heightened our industry-leading safety protocol, researching and implementing additional critical measures to keep our communities as safe as possible. This pioneering Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization technology has been one of our most effective tools in the fight against the COVID virus and will continue to protect our residents for years to come."

The seek-and-inactivate, UL 2998-certified air purification technology, developed by industry leader Global Plasma Solutions, was tested by the University of Milan in the fall of 2020 and was found to be an extremely viable and ozone-free solution to inactivate the SARS-COVID-19 virus. It also works to help protect residents and staff from other pathogens including Norovirus, Tuberculosis, Legionella, MRSA, Staphylococcus, Clostridium Difficile, E. coli, and other human coronaviruses that exist now such as the common cold.

Sunshine was also among the first senior housing companies in the U.S. to purchase and administer FDA-approved tests for COVID-19 and 40 other respiratory diseases for residents and staff to help prevent infection. The company also recently announced that the vaccination process has been completed at 100% of its communities.

"While we remain vigilant across all of our communities, we are beginning to see brighter days ahead," said Serrano. "As restrictions continue to ease in many parts of the country, we are inspired by the in-person reunions among residents and their families and look forward to many more to come."

Based in Bend, Ore., Sunshine Retirement Living manages 42 retirement communities across 18 states, offering senior apartments, independent living, assisted living and memory care. A family-owned business, Sunshine Retirement Living's mission is to be the preferred senior living provider offering value, choice and independence while promoting health and social interaction that exceeds residents' expectations and enriches the lives of both residents and staff. By providing meals, housekeeping, activities, transportation, utilities and in-house management staff, Sunshine Retirement Living continues to build an unparalleled community feeling in each property. For more information, visit www.SunshineRet.com or connect socially.

