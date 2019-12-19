Sunsoil Launches 20% Off CBD Subscription Service; On a Mission to Create Affordable Access to High Quality CBD Oil

BURLINGTON, Vt., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunsoil, the number three CBD Oil in the US (source: Natural Channel, SPINS 10/6), continues to disrupt the CBD pricing landscape with the launch of its new subscription service that offers enrolled customers 20% off its organically grown whole plant hemp extracts. The vertically integrated company, located in Vermont, passes along the efficiencies of its high yield, low footprint organic farming and natural extraction process (lipid infusion) directly to the consumer. The subscription service launched on the company's ecommerce site in December 2019, supporting Sunsoil's mission to create high-quality, full spectrum hemp extract at an approachable price point in the category.

"The notion that price determines quality has never made sense to us," said Alejandro Bergad, co-founder and CEO of Sunsoil. "Increasing access to high quality CBD is the heart of Sunsoil's mission. With our new subscription service, we're ensuring that people who have incorporated CBD into their daily lives have affordable, easy access to organically grown, naturally extracted, lab tested CBD."

The subscription service is available at www.sunsoil.com for customers who elect to make ongoing orders. Upon ordering, customers will receive their initial order and ongoing product in interval options ranging from two to 12-week. Subscribers can skip shipments, edit products they receive, and cancel subscriptions at any time, with no additional fees. All of Sunsoil's full spectrum CBD products are available for subscription, including CBD softgels, capsules, drops, and CBD coconut oil.

Customer response has been overwhelmingly positive, with sales exceeding early projections. "We've received great feedback on the new subscription offering," said Bergad. "We're hearing that it makes customers' lives easier and they appreciate the savings on a product that they use regularly, which is our guiding principle with this program – making better products that cost less for our customers."

About Sunsoil

Sunsoil's mission is to create affordable access to the highest quality CBD. Alejandro Bergad and Jacob Goldstein founded Sunsoil in 2015 out of a desire to affect positive change through its products and its actions. The Vermont-based, mission-driven CBD oil company disproves the notion that price determines quality by pioneering a new approach and producing high-quality, accessibly priced, natural whole plant extracts made with USDA certified organic hemp. Sunsoil is a member of 1% for the Planet, an alliance of businesses financially committed to creating a healthy planet. Sunsoil currently sells to more than 1,500 retail outlets across the United States including Vitamin Shoppe, Southeast Grocers, and numerous regional health food chains. For more information, visit www.sunsoil.com.

