SunSpear Games Raises 300% of Target in Kickstarter Campaign for IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre

ASHLAND, Ore., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SunSpear Games today announced that their Kickstarter campaign surpassed its funding target by more than 300%, only ten days into its 35-day schedule. The initial goal was reached in under 4 hours from launch for its upcoming Battle Strategy video game, IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre. The triple A (AAA) title for PC introduces a new take on strategy, with unprecedented accessibility features, fast-paced gameplay experience, and the vaunted "IMMORTAL Conquest System" that binds deep and evolving strategy to the Game-as-a-Service business model.

"IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre is in late alpha stage with early access playtests held weekly and the response has been overwhelmingly positive," said Kevin Wagner, CEO, SunSpear Games. "While raising funds was a secondary objective for the Kickstarter campaign, SunSpear's primary goal was to build our early access community and we have now grown to several thousand registered in our Discord server that are actively participating in the game's development."

IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre features diverse civilizations plunged into sudden conflict as magical gateways connecting three planets suddenly awaken. Across the worlds, great nations and their vast armies gather for war. Immortals are the God-like commanders of Creation, leading the armies of their respective nations across the worlds of Nuath, Shael, and Xur. Ruling from on high, Immortals make sweeping changes to their armies, adding unique elite troops called "Vanguards", transformative passive abilities, and devastating spells that directly impact the battlefield thus allowing to play the army you love the way you want.

Backers of the Kickstarter campaign receive various rewards depending on their pledge levels, but all backers have the opportunity to become early testers of the game. While IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre is still in development, a closed beta is expected late this year and open beta in 2022.

"We have had a flood of positive feedback and constructive suggestions from our community. Our initial tests had a 93% positive feedback rating among professional players, which was humbling as much as it was empowering," said Dylan Kahn, Creative Director and Co-founder, SunSpear Games. "We see our community as extensions of the company and vice versa and the diverse strategy community has come together with SunSpear to bring strategy gaming a new golden age."

To learn more about the project, please access the Kickstarter campaign link here:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sunspeargames/gates-of-pyre

About SunSpear Games – SunSpear Games, Inc. is a video game development studio with over 30 employees working on its first AAA title, IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre. With a deep background in modding, the company has developed the internationally known keyboard layout for professional players called the Core, as well as several very popular mods for Skyrim and Starcraft.

Follow development of IMMORTAL on Discord and on the website:

https://discord.gg/exgX5d7

https://gatesofpyre.com/

