Sunstar Americas Inc. Expands Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Paroex® Chlorhexidine Gluconate Oral Rinse USP, 0.12% due to Microbial Contamination

Use of the defective product in the immunocompetent host may result in oral and, potentially, systemic infections requiring antibacterial therapy. In the most at-risk populations, the use of the defective product may result in life-threatening infections, such as pneumonia and bacteremia.

To date, 29 adverse events have been reported to SAI related to this recall. Affected patients tested positive for Burkholderia lata infections, typically found in sputum cultures while under treatment for other serious medical conditions. Use of the contaminated product on patients with pre-existing respiratory conditions, including those infected with Covid-19, is particularly unsafe.

The prescription oral rinse product, available through healthcare professionals only, is indicated for use as part of a professional program for the treatment of gingivitis and is packaged as follows:

1789P GUM® Paroex® is distributed in cases each containing 6 amber bottles of 16 fluid ounce (473 ml) chlorhexidine rinse. The bottle has a childproof cap and a 15 ml metered dosage cup, is safety sealed, and is decorated with a multiple-panel wrap-around label.

The product can be identified as shown in the images below:

Paroex was distributed Nationwide to Dental offices, Dental distributors, Pharmaceutical wholesalers, Dental schools, and Pharmacies.

SAI is notifying its direct distributors and customers by USPS Priority mail and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Patients, pharmacies, and healthcare facilities in possession of these products should stop using and dispensing immediately.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact SAI by phone at 1-800-528-8537 or email [email protected] on Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm CST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using this drug product.

Affected products and lot numbers follow below:

Product name: Paroex® Chlorhexidine Gluconate Oral Rinse USP, 0.12% Size/ Form: 16 fl.oz. Amber Bottles Product Code: 1789P Lots Recalled: ALL LOTS with expiration date from Dec. 31, 2020 through Sep. 30, 2022 Product name: Paroex® Chlorhexidine Gluconate Oral Rinse USP, 0.12% Size/ Form: 4 fl.oz. Amber Bottles Product Code: 1788P Lots Recalled: ALL LOTS with expiration date from Dec. 31, 2020 through Sep. 30, 2022

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

Sunstar is committed to delivering safe, fully compliant products of the highest quality and is taking necessary steps to prevent future occurrence of this issue.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

