SunStar Strategic Wins Web Design Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Web Marketing Association has presented SunStar Strategic with a 2018 Award for Outstanding Achievement in Web Development. The award reflects reaching the standard of excellence level in the public relations category. The firm launched its new website early this year.

SunStar's site was one of hundreds of entries. According to William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association, this year's WebAwards competitors included "remarkable entries from around the world that show impressive creativity and functionality."

"We're incredibly proud of our new website – particularly because we developed it completely in-house. It highlights SunStar's expertise as a financial public relations firm and clearly demonstrates our capabilities in writing and designing content and digital outreach," said Kathryn Morrision, president and CEO of SunStar Strategic.

"The site is robust. We launched with more than 300 pages of educational materials for marketing and public relations professionals across the board. And, we have been adding to that storehouse several times each week since."

On the site, visitors can access multiple blogs featuring ideas for public relations and marketing as well as industry issues for mutual fund / asset management firms and socially responsible investing.

In addition, the site boasts 50 assets in its Education Center, spanning webinar replays, through e-books and infographics on a wide range of topics.

The site was designed, written and programmed by SunStar's own creative services group, led by Marilyn Dale, vice president and director of creative and digital services for the firm.

"SunStar's site showcases not only our capabilities in web design and development, it clearly communicates who we are and what we do as a firm," Morrison said.

Design and functionality for websites are continually evolving as technology continues to change to meet the needs of the online viewer.

"We are proud of our development achievements," said Dale. "Our focus is on getting the message right. We do in-depth work with our clients on content – as we did for ourselves. That's the true hallmark of our success. We appreciate this incredible recognition of our capabilities."

About the WebAward

Winners are selected by the Web Marketing Association from websites across the globe that were launched for at least part of calendar year 2017 or early 2018. Sites are judged on design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copywriting and ease of use/navigation by a panel of independent Internet experts.

About SunStar Strategic

SunStar Strategic provides strategic public relations and inspired marketing communication programs that help its clients attract, maintain, and grow assets. SunStar Strategic focuses first on developing the unique messages that differentiate a firm in a crowded market. The company works closely with its clients to ensure they get the attention and recognition they deserve. SunStar's robust PR practice spans more than two decades. Core services include public relations and comprehensive digital and print marketing services from strategy through design and execution.

SunStar Strategic, https://www.sunstarstrategic.com, has offices in Washington DC, New York, Chicago, and Austin.

