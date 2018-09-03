Sunstar Supports Release of Chairside Guide on Prevention and Treatment of Oral Cancer

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, September 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sunstar is proud to announce the launch of Oral Cancer: Prevention and patient management, an FDI World Dental Federation chairside guide for oral health professionals. The guide is supported by Sunstar and aims to mitigate the effects of oral cancer by promoting comprehensive oral cancer screenings as an integral part of routine dental check-ups. It highlights the most common risk factors for oral cancer and underlines the importance of early diagnosis and treatment by providing practical solutions for the care pathway.

The guide was released today at the FDI World Dental Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. "FDI recognizes that oral health professionals play an essential role in combatting oral cancer," said Dr Kathryn Kell, FDI President. "Oral cancer is among the 10 most common cancers worldwide, but oral health professionals can help diminish its effects through early detection and swift treatment action."

The chairside guide provides oral health professionals with concise, yet comprehensive, information about oral cancer prevention, risk factors and management, and also helps them navigate the clinical examination and diagnosis through a decision tree. It focuses on the most common sites of oral cancer: the tongue, the insides of the cheeks, and the floor of the mouth.

"At Sunstar, we constantly investigate the power of a holistic approach to health to prevent and treat life-threatening conditions as early as possible. This chairside guide is a great example of a tool that supports health professionals in their daily patient screenings. Dental check-ups can be the perfect setting for early detection of several diseases, providing a central prevention role to dental professionals," said Dr Marzia Massignani, Sr Manager of Scientific Affairs at Sunstar.

Survival rates for oral cancer can be improved through early detection. Therefore, it is essential that oral health professionals such as dentists, dental hygienists, dental therapists and oral health therapists understand the importance of conducting a thorough oral screening examination for malignant and potentially malignant lesions as part of their routine clinical assessments, even in younger populations considered at lower risk for oral cancer. The chairside guide encourages and facilitates the integration of this examination into routine dental check-ups.

"About 500,000 new cases of oral and oropharyngeal cancers are diagnosed annually, three-quarters of which occur in the developing world," said Dr Ihsane Ben Yahya, FDI Council member and oral cancer expert. "FDI is committed to reducing the oral disease burden and improving oral health outcomes worldwide. By designing an informative tool to prevent,promptly detect and treat oral cancer, we act in line with our mission to lead the world to optimal oral health."

Oral Cancer: Prevention and patient management is available to consult and download on the Sunstar GUM website, and print copies in English and Spanish will be distributed at the FDI World Dental Congress at the Sunstar booth in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Sunstar

Sunstar

About FDI World Dental Federation

FDI World Dental Federation

SOURCE Sunstar