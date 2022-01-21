SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2021 DIVIDENDS
Jan 21, 2022, 16:30 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the hospitality sector, announced the following tax treatment of the 2021 distributions to holders of the Company's preferred stock.
|
Security
|
CUSIP
|
Ticker
|
Record
|
Payable
|
Total
|
Ordinary
|
Total Section
|
Series E Preferred
|
867892606
|
SHO/PR E
|
3/31/2021
|
4/15/2021
|
0.434375
|
0.434375
|
0.434375
|
Series E Preferred
|
867892606
|
SHO/PR E
|
6/11/2021
|
6/11/2021
|
0.337847
|
0.337847
|
0.337847
|
Series F Preferred
|
867892705
|
SHO/PR F
|
3/31/2021
|
4/15/2021
|
0.403125
|
0.403125
|
0.403125
|
Series F Preferred
|
867892705
|
SHO/PR F
|
6/30/2021
|
7/15/2021
|
0.403125
|
0.403125
|
0.403125
|
Series F Preferred
|
867892705
|
SHO/PR F
|
8/12/2021
|
8/12/2021
|
0.183646
|
0.183646
|
0.183646
|
Series H Preferred
|
867892804
|
SHO/PR H
|
6/30/2021
|
7/15/2021
|
0.157378
|
0.157378
|
0.157378
|
Series H Preferred
|
867892804
|
SHO/PR H
|
9/30/2021
|
10/15/2021
|
0.382813
|
0.382813
|
0.382813
|
Series H Preferred
|
867892804
|
SHO/PR H
|
12/31/2021
|
1/18/2022
|
0.382813
|
0.382813
|
0.382813
|
Series I Preferred
|
867892887
|
SHO/PR I
|
9/30/2021
|
10/15/2021
|
0.296875
|
0.296875
|
0.296875
|
Series I Preferred
|
867892887
|
SHO/PR I
|
12/31/2021
|
1/18/2022
|
0.356250
|
0.356250
|
0.356250
For stockholders with shares held through a bank, broker or nominee, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to the applicable bank, broker or nominee. For registered stockholders, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to Sunstone's transfer agent: Shareholder Services at American Stock Transfer and Trust Company at (718) 921-8124 or toll free at (800) 937-5449.
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.
For Additional Information
Bryan Giglia
Chief Financial Officer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3036
Aaron Reyes
Senior Vice President & Treasurer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3018
