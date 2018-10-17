Suntech Signs Global Partnership Agreement with Cyient

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntech, a leading provider of innovative OSS (operations support systems) solutions, announced that it has signed a non-exclusive business alliance agreement with Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, digital, network and operations management solutions.

Through this agreement, Cyient and Suntech intend to jointly pursue business opportunities globally in the communications industry by leveraging their technical proficiency, market reach, and domain knowledge. Cyient's expertise in system integration, operational excellence and global delivery model combined with Suntech's advanced and specialized technology will offer customers best in class OSS solutions.

Cyient will become a global sales and systems integration partner for Suntech's world class software products, benefiting its clients with enhanced OSS portfolio and maintenance capabilities. Cyient's global presence and established leadership in network inventory and asset management will provide Suntech access to newer markets.

Expressing confidence in the partnership, Sanjay Krishnaa, Senior Vice President, Communications, and President, Asia Pacific at Cyient said, "We are delighted to be partnering with Suntech to further expand the solutions we offer. Suntech's technology will enable us to support global OSS transformation initiatives that will improve asset and network optimization for our clients."

Commenting on the association, Piotr Saczuk, CEO, Suntech, said, "The combination of our ingenious technology with Cyient's mature engineering, design, and delivery capabilities presents new opportunities for both companies within the communications industry, as well as other markets, such as manufacturing, utilities, healthcare, and transportation."

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) provides engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, digital, network and operations management solutions to global industry leaders. Cyient leverages the power of digital technology and advanced analytics capabilities, along with domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems. As a Design, Build and Maintain partner, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help clients focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve.

Relationships form the core of how Cyient works. With nearly 15,000 employees in 21 countries, Cyient partners with clients to operate as part of their extended team, in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, utilities, industrial, energy and natural resources.

About Suntech

Suntech is a leading supplier of OSS/BSS applications for cable operators, mobile network operators, and internet service providers. The company was formed in 1996. Suntech solutions are available under the SunVizion brand name.

The flagship product, SunVizion Network Inventory & Planning, is an innovative system for inventory of both logical and physical network elements combined with support for network planning process. This solution works with any network technology and with all types of networks. In-built workflow engine supports the processes related to network management and the sale of services. Intelligent discovery and reconciliation mechanisms improve the accuracy of network data. SunVizion solutions bring value to millions of subscribers worldwide.

