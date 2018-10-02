Suntiva Reappraised CMMI Level 3 Services Provider to Federal Agencies

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntiva, a trusted advisor to leaders in achieving critical business transformation outcomes, is proud to announce that it has been reappraised and continues to deliver reliably high quality services to our clients embracing the CMMI Institute's Capability Model Maturity Integration. Suntiva was assessed Level 3 for services — a distinction it has held since 2016. The appraisal was performed by Excellence in Measurement Technology.

The CMMI for Services model is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve the organization's performance. An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 for Services means Suntiva's service delivery processes are well-characterized and understood and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods.

"Achieving a CMMI Level 3 for Services for the second consecutive time demonstrates Suntiva's unwavering commitment to business process transformation and quality performance to deliver exceptional results to our customers," said Dr. Hany Malik, Suntiva founder and CEO. "This appraisal is confirmation of our continued evolution and maturity as a top professional services firm in the government sector. We are are extremely proud to receive this unbiased validation for our operational excellence as we continually strive to help our clients achieve their mission through the delivery of sustainable solutions."

About Suntiva:

Suntiva is a business transformation company serving Federal Government agencies. We are committed to Enabling Smart Government™ by supporting government leaders with Digital, Workforce and Business Process Transformation solutions and services designed to improve performance through people, process and technology in significant, measurable and sustainable ways.

Our solutions and services are built using a multi-disciplinary lens integrating deep and specific domain expertise with information technology, governance and organizational performance, human capital and federal acquisition lifecycle knowledge. We incorporate change management and technology adoption practices throughout the project lifecycle to ensure successful outcomes for the mission and stakeholders.

Embodying great minds and great hearts, we apply our knowledge, experience and passion to collectively help government leaders realize success through more efficient operations and better service delivery. Suntiva is an appraised CMMI Level 3, small disadvantaged business, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

