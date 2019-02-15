SunTrust Declares Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2019, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2019.

The board of directors also declared the following dividends payable in cash on March 15, 2019, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2019:

a quarterly cash dividend of $1,000.00 per share on SunTrust's Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A ( $100,000 liquidation preference per share). The amount of the dividend on each Series A Depositary Share ( $25 liquidation preference per share) will be $0.25 ; and

per share on SunTrust's Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A ( liquidation preference per share). The amount of the dividend on each Series A Depositary Share ( liquidation preference per share) will be ; and a quarterly cash dividend of $1,000.00 per share on SunTrust's Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B ( $100,000 liquidation preference per share).

About SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. is a purpose-driven company dedicated to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being for the people, businesses, and communities it serves. SunTrust leads onUp, a national movement inspiring Americans to build financial confidence. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company has two business segments: Consumer and Wholesale. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. Certain business lines serve consumer, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients nationally. As of December 31, 2018, SunTrust had total assets of $216 billion and total deposits of $163 billion. The Company provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. Learn more at suntrust.com.

