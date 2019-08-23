SunTrust Foundation Awards $2.7 Million in Grants to Winners of the 2019 Lighting the Way Awards

SunTrust Foundation

Aug 23, 2019, 07:00 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The SunTrust Foundation today announced the winners of the 2019 Lighting the Way Awards, giving a total of $2.7 million in grants to 36 nonprofit organizations across the South and Midwest. The awards support the work of the organizations to build self-sufficient families and more financially confident communities through financial education, financial counseling, career readiness/workforce development and small business/entrepreneurship. Each nonprofit was awarded a $75,000 grant.

(From left to right) Bill Rogers, Chairman and CEO, SunTrust Bank, and Chairman, SunTrust Foundation; Monica Kaufman Pearson, renowned Atlanta television broadcast journalist; and Stan Little, President, SunTrust Foundation, honor the winners of the SunTrust Foundation’s Lighting the Way Awards.
"Every one of these nonprofits has created impactful programs to support specific needs of their communities, and it is a privilege to recognize their efforts," said Stan Little, president of the SunTrust Foundation. "The Lighting the Way Awards illustrate our commitment to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being in partnership with organizations that make a difference in the lives of those who need help the most."

The SunTrust Foundation also is committed to helping nonprofits improve their organization's financial well-being by providing workshops, case studies and training on organizational economic sustainability. Following the Lighting the Way Awards event, winners participated in collaborative sessions about using the power of storytelling to engage their stakeholders better and demonstrate their impact in the community. Speakers included Kate Atwood, founder and CEO, B.Essential, and founder, Kate's Club; David Eidson, president and CEO of Coxe Curry & Associates; Lucy Hall, founder and CEO of Mary Hall Freedom House and Grant Millsaps, lead consultant, The Frontier Project.

This year's Lighting the Way Awards recipients include:

About SunTrust Foundation
The SunTrust Foundation is committed to SunTrust Bank's (NYSE: STI) purpose of Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being by engaging with local and national organizations to advance financial confidence. Grants and activities focus primarily on financial education, financial counseling, career readiness and small business/entrepreneurship, in addition to local community grants. The SunTrust Foundation supports American Red Cross disaster relief efforts and contributes as a United Way Global Corporate Leader. Established in 2008, the SunTrust Foundation has proudly provided grants totaling more than $170 million throughout the United States.

