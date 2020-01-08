SunTrust Foundation Now Truist Foundation Awards $1 Million Grant to edX to Help Launch MicroBachelors™ Programs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SunTrust Foundation now Truist Foundation today announced it has awarded a $1 million grant to edX to support the launch of the global nonprofit's MicroBachelors programs, the first credit-backed, stackable credential in online learning. The MicroBachelors programs from edX offer immediately transferable skills to learners in areas such as IT and computer science to meet employers' needs and provide a pathway to a full bachelor's degree.

MicroBachelors programs are designed for adults who do not have a college degree and believe they need additional education to advance in their careers. The programs are affordably priced between $500 and $1,500 (roughly $166 per credit). They can be completed entirely online, allowing working adults to accomplish the coursework at their convenience.

"We're pleased to support MicroBachelors programs, as we believe it's important for higher education institutions and businesses to partner together to transform, strengthen and improve learning to help prepare people to enter the workforce and be successful," said Lynette Bell, who has been named president of the Truist Foundation. "Our participation in the edX MicroBachelors Program Skills Advisory Council, a group bringing together the key stakeholders in this arena, is a fundamental part of creating these conversations."

The first edX MicroBachelors programs are IT Career Framework from Western Governors University (WGU), which is recognized for credit by WGU; and Computer Science Fundamentals from New York University (NYU), which is pending recognition for credit by Thomas Edison State University (TESU). Additional programs from Arizona State University (ASU) are forthcoming, and edX will continue to add MicroBachelors programs and new credit pathways that stack into full degree options with other university partners in the future.

Learners can enroll in a MicroBachelors program, which consists of three to five courses, without admission requirements or application. Once learners complete the full program and pass, they will earn a MicroBachelors program credential from the university offering the program.

"The SunTrust Foundation's financial support of MicroBachelors programs is invaluable, as is Truist's recognition of the programs' continued learning opportunities," said Anant Agarwal, edX founder and CEO. "Both edX and Truist are committed to providing opportunities for lifelong learning, and we look forward to seeing the impact these programs will have on people pursuing higher education."

To learn more about MicroBachelors programs on edX, visit www.edx.org/microbachelors.

About SunTrust Foundation

The SunTrust Foundation is committed to engaging with local and national organizations to advance financial confidence. Grants and activities focus primarily on financial education, financial counseling, career readiness and small business/entrepreneurship, in addition to local community grants. The SunTrust Foundation supports American Red Cross disaster relief efforts and contributes as a United Way Global Corporate Leader. Established in 2008, the SunTrust Foundation has proudly provided grants totaling more than $180 million throughout the United States.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to building a better future for its clients, teammates and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist is one of the nation's largest financial services holding companies offering a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist serves approximately 10 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. Learn more at Truist.com.

About edX

edX is the trusted platform for education and learning. Founded by Harvard and MIT, edX is home to more than 24 million learners, the majority of top-ranked universities in the world and industry-leading companies. As a global nonprofit, edX is transforming traditional education, removing the barriers of cost, location and access. Fulfilling the demand for people to learn on their own terms, edX is reimagining the possibilities of education, providing the highest-quality, stackable learning experiences including the groundbreaking MicroMasters® programs. Supporting learners at every stage, whether entering the job market, changing fields, seeking a promotion or exploring new interests, edX delivers courses for curious minds on topics ranging from data and computer science to leadership and communications. edX is where you go to learn.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

Related Links

https://www.thepremierfinancialinstitution.com

