SunTrust Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

ATLANTA, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first quarter of 2019, SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) reported net income available to common shareholders of $554 million, or $1.24 per average common diluted share, which includes $(0.09) per share of merger-related costs associated with the Company's previously announced proposed merger with BB&T Corporation. This compares to $1.40 for the prior quarter and $1.29 for the first quarter of 2018.

"Our performance continues to improve and this quarter was no exception, with earnings per share increasing by 3% year-over-year (excluding merger-related costs). Loan growth remains a bright spot, with average balances up 3% sequentially and 8% year-over-year, a reflection of the ongoing investments in our business and our clients' optimistic outlook on the economy," said William H. Rogers, Jr., chairman and CEO of SunTrust Banks, Inc. "More importantly, while our results this quarter highlight SunTrust's individual strength, we know that after merging with BB&T, we will be even better positioned to enhance shareholder value, improve the client experience, and invest in our teammates, associates, and communities."

First Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

(Commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Industry Guide 3 that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a tax equivalent basis, net interest income, net interest margin, total revenue, and efficiency ratios are provided on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, which generally assumes a 21% marginal federal tax rate as well as state income taxes, where applicable. We provide unadjusted amounts in the table on page 3 of this news release and detailed reconciliations and additional information in Appendix A on pages 12 and 13.)

Income Statement

Net income available to common shareholders was $554 million , or $1.24 per average common diluted share, compared to $1.40 for the prior quarter and $1.29 for the first quarter of 2018.

The prior quarter included a $(0.10) per share discrete charge associated with the settlement of a legacy pension plan.

per share discrete charge associated with the settlement of a legacy pension plan. Total revenue was down 2% sequentially and up 4% year-over-year. The sequential decrease was driven primarily by lower noninterest income, while the year-over-year increase was driven by higher net interest income.

Net interest margin was 3.27% in the current quarter, stable sequentially and up 3 basis points compared to the prior year quarter. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by higher benchmark interest rates in addition to positive mix shift in the loans held for investment ("LHFI") portfolio, offset partially by higher funding costs.

Provision for credit losses increased $66 million sequentially and $125 million year-over-year, driven by strong loan growth and a stable allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") to period-end LHFI ratio (compared to declines in prior quarters).

sequentially and year-over-year, driven by strong loan growth and a stable allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") to period-end LHFI ratio (compared to declines in prior quarters). Noninterest expense increased $7 million sequentially and $72 million year-over-year. The current quarter included $45 million of aforementioned merger-related costs. The prior quarter included a $60 million pre-tax pension plan settlement charge. Excluding these discrete items, noninterest expense increased $22 million sequentially and $27 million year-over-year.

sequentially and year-over-year. The current quarter included of aforementioned merger-related costs. The prior quarter included a pre-tax pension plan settlement charge. Excluding these discrete items, noninterest expense increased sequentially and year-over-year. The efficiency and tangible efficiency ratios for the current quarter were 63.4% and 62.7%, respectively, which were unfavorably impacted by the $45 million of merger-related costs. Excluding these costs, the adjusted tangible efficiency ratio was 60.8% for the current quarter, compared to 58.6% for the prior quarter and 62.1% for the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet

Average performing LHFI was up 3% compared to the prior quarter and up 8% year-over-year, driven by growth across most loan categories.

Average consumer and commercial deposits decreased 1% compared to the prior quarter and remained relatively stable year-over-year, driven primarily by declines in money market accounts and demand deposits, offset largely by growth in NOW accounts and time deposits.

Capital

Estimated capital ratios continue to be well above regulatory requirements. The Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio was estimated to be 9.1% as of March 31, 2019 , lower than the prior quarter due primarily to loan growth.

, lower than the prior quarter due primarily to loan growth. During the quarter, the Company repurchased $250 million of its outstanding common stock. The Company does not expect to utilize the $500 million remaining share repurchase authorization available under its 2018 Capital Plan in view of the proposed merger.

of its outstanding common stock. The Company does not expect to utilize the remaining share repurchase authorization available under its 2018 Capital Plan in view of the proposed merger. Book value per common share was $51.15 and tangible book value per common share was $37.22 , up 3% and 4%, respectively, from December 31, 2018 , driven primarily by growth in retained earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") decreased $4 million from the prior quarter and represented 0.34% of period-end LHFI at March 31, 2019 , compared to 0.35% of period-end LHFI at December 31, 2018 .

from the prior quarter and represented 0.34% of period-end LHFI at , compared to 0.35% of period-end LHFI at . Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $97 million , or 0.26% of total average LHFI on an annualized basis, compared to 0.26% during the prior quarter and 0.22% during the first quarter of 2018.

, or 0.26% of total average LHFI on an annualized basis, compared to 0.26% during the prior quarter and 0.22% during the first quarter of 2018. At March 31, 2019 , the ALLL to period-end LHFI ratio was 1.06%, stable compared to the prior quarter.

, the ALLL to period-end LHFI ratio was 1.06%, stable compared to the prior quarter. Provision for credit losses increased $66 million sequentially and $125 million year-over-year, driven by strong loan growth and a stable ALLL to period-end LHFI ratio (compared to declines in prior quarters).

Income Statement (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 1Q 2019

4Q 2018

3Q 2018

2Q 2018

1Q 2018 Net interest income $1,544

$1,547

$1,512

$1,488

$1,441 Net interest income-FTE 1 1,567

1,570

1,534

1,510

1,461 Net interest margin 3.22%

3.22%

3.22%

3.23%

3.20% Net interest margin-FTE 1 3.27

3.27

3.27

3.28

3.24 Noninterest income $784

$818

$782

$829

$796 Total revenue 2,328

2,365

2,294

2,317

2,237 Total revenue-FTE 1 2,351

2,388

2,316

2,339

2,257 Noninterest expense 1,489

1,482

1,384

1,390

1,417 Provision for credit losses 153

87

61

32

28 Net income available to common shareholders 554

632

726

697

612 Earnings per average common diluted share 1.24

1.40

1.56

1.49

1.29



















Balance Sheet (Dollars in billions)

















Average LHFI $154.3

$149.7

$146.0

$144.2

$142.9 Average consumer and commercial deposits 159.9

161.6

159.3

159.0

159.2



















Capital

















Basel III capital ratios at period end 2 :

















Tier 1 capital 10.16%

10.30%

10.72%

10.86%

11.00% Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") 9.09

9.21

9.60

9.72

9.84 Total average shareholders' equity to total average assets 11.25

11.21

11.71

11.78

12.05



















Asset Quality

















Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.26%

0.26%

0.24%

0.20%

0.22% ALLL to period-end LHFI 3 1.06

1.06

1.10

1.14

1.19 NPLs to period-end LHFI 0.34

0.35

0.47

0.52

0.50





1 See Appendix A on pages 12 and 13 for non-U.S. GAAP reconciliations and additional information. 2 Basel III capital ratios are calculated under the standardized approach using regulatory capital methodology applicable to the Company for each period presented, including the phase-in of transition provisions through January 1, 2018. Capital ratios at March 31, 2019 are estimated as of the date of this document. 3 LHFI measured at fair value were excluded from period-end LHFI in the calculation as no allowance is recorded for loans measured at fair value.

Consolidated Financial Performance Details

(Commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent basis unless otherwise noted)

Revenue

Total revenue was $2.4 billion for the current quarter, a decrease of $37 million, or 2%, compared to the prior quarter, driven by lower noninterest income. Noninterest income decreased $34 million sequentially due largely to lower commercial real estate-related income, investment banking income, and client transaction-related fees, offset partially by higher trading income and mortgage-related income. Compared to the first quarter of 2018, total revenue increased $94 million, or 4%, driven by a $106 million increase in net interest income as a result of net interest margin expansion and strong growth in average earning assets, offset partially by lower noninterest income.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $1.6 billion for the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of $3 million compared to the prior quarter due primarily to fewer days during the current quarter, largely offset by strong loan growth. The $106 million increase relative to the prior year was driven by a 3 basis point expansion in the net interest margin and 6% growth in average earning assets.

Net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.27%, which was stable compared to the prior quarter and 3 basis points higher than the prior year. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by higher earning asset yields, offset partially by higher funding costs.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $784 million for the current quarter, compared to $818 million for the prior quarter and $796 million for the first quarter of 2018. The $34 million sequential decrease was due largely to lower commercial real estate-related income, investment banking income, and client transaction-related fees, offset partially by higher trading income and mortgage-related income. Compared to the prior year, noninterest income decreased $12 million driven primarily by lower other noninterest income, wealth-related income, and client transaction-related fees, offset partially by higher capital markets and mortgage-related income.

Client transaction-related fees (namely service charges on deposits, other charges and fees, and card fees) decreased $15 million sequentially and $6 million year-over-year due primarily to lower client transaction activity. The sequential decrease was also driven by fewer days during the current quarter.

Investment banking income was $130 million for the current quarter, compared to $146 million in the prior quarter and $133 million for the first quarter of 2018. The $16 million sequential decrease was due to lower syndicated finance and M&A activity.

Trading income was $60 million for the current quarter, compared to $24 million in the prior quarter and $42 million in the prior year. The $36 million sequential and $18 million year-over-year increases were due primarily to positive changes in mark-to-market valuations on corporate bond inventory in the current quarter in addition to increased client activity.

Mortgage-related income for the current quarter was $100 million, compared to $85 million for the prior quarter and $90 million for the first quarter of 2018. The $15 million sequential and $10 million year-over-year increases were driven primarily by higher servicing-related income attributable to favorable net hedge performance and lower decay. The year-over-year increase was also favorably impacted by higher core servicing fees. At March 31, 2019, the servicing portfolio totaled $169.3 billion, relatively stable compared to the prior quarter and a 3% increase year-over-year due to MSRs purchased in the first and third quarters of 2018.

Trust and investment management income was $71 million for the current quarter, compared to $74 million for the prior quarter and $75 million for the prior year quarter. The $3 million sequential and the $4 million year-over-year decreases were due primarily to lower fees arising from adverse market conditions, which led to reduced assets under management at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018.

Retail investment services income was $69 million for the current quarter, compared to $74 million for the prior quarter and $72 million for the prior year quarter. The $5 million sequential and $3 million year-over-year decreases were due primarily to reduced client transaction activity and adverse market conditions, which led to reduced assets under management at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018.

Commercial real estate-related income was $24 million for the current quarter, compared to $68 million for the prior quarter and $23 million for the prior year. The sequential decrease was driven primarily by seasonal declines in structured real estate, SunTrust Community Capital (tax credit-related income), and the Company's agency lending business.

Other noninterest income was $24 million for the current quarter, compared to $26 million in the prior quarter and $48 million in the first quarter of 2018. The $24 million year-over-year decrease was due primarily to a $23 million remeasurement gain on an equity investment in a fintech company during the first quarter of 2018.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $1.5 billion in the current quarter, up $7 million sequentially and $72 million compared to the first quarter of 2018. The current quarter included $45 million in aforementioned merger-related costs. The prior quarter included a $60 million pre-tax pension plan settlement charge. Excluding these discrete items, noninterest expense increased $22 million sequentially and $27 million year-over-year. The sequential increase was driven primarily by seasonal increases in employee compensation and benefits, partially offset by lower operating losses. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher outside processing and software costs, offset partially by lower employee compensation and benefits and regulatory assessments.

Employee compensation and benefits expense was $824 million in the current quarter, compared to $857 million in the prior quarter and $853 million in the first quarter of 2018. The $33 million sequential decrease was driven primarily by the $60 million legacy pension plan settlement charge recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018, offset partially by the seasonal increase in employee benefit costs and FICA taxes. The $29 million year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by lower contract labor costs in the current quarter.

Outside processing and software expense was $238 million in the current quarter, compared to $242 million in the prior quarter and $206 million in the first quarter of 2018. The $32 million year-over-year increase was driven primarily by higher software-related costs resulting from the amortization of new and upgraded technology assets.

Net occupancy expense was $102 million in the current quarter, stable compared to the prior quarter and $8 million higher than the first quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by higher rent expense and the absence of amortization of deferred gains on sale leaseback transactions following the adoption of the lease accounting standard during the first quarter of 2019.

Merger-related costs totaled $45 million for the current quarter. This represents a new income statement line item introduced to capture merger-related expenses associated with the Company's proposed merger with BB&T Corporation as announced on February 7, 2019. The current quarter costs were driven by M&A advisory fees and legal costs.

Marketing and customer development expense was $41 million in the current quarter, compared to $49 million in the prior quarter and $41 million in the first quarter of 2018. The $8 million sequential decrease was driven by normal seasonality in advertising and client development costs.

Operating losses were $22 million in the current quarter, compared to $39 million in the prior quarter and $6 million in the first quarter of 2018. The sequential decrease was driven primarily by higher legal and fraud-related costs recognized during the fourth quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by a $10 million net benefit from the progression of certain legal matters during the first quarter of 2018.

Regulatory assessments expense was $19 million in the current quarter, compared to $7 million in the prior quarter and $41 million in the prior year. The sequential increase was driven primarily by a $9 million regulatory assessment credit recognized during the fourth quarter of 2018. The year-over-year decrease was driven by the cessation of the FDIC Deposit Insurance Fund surcharge in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Other noninterest expense was $141 million in the current quarter, compared to $122 million in the prior quarter and $121 million in the first quarter of 2018. The $19 million sequential and $20 million year-over-year increases were driven primarily by higher branch closure-related costs.

Income Taxes

For the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a provision for income taxes of $104 million compared to $136 million for the prior quarter and $147 million for the first quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 15%, compared to 17% in the prior quarter and 19% in the first quarter of 2018. The first quarter of 2019 included $17 million of discrete tax benefits primarily related to the typical seasonal impact from stock-based compensation.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2019, the Company had total assets of $220.4 billion and total shareholders' equity of $24.8 billion, representing 11% of total assets. Book value per common share was $51.15 and tangible book value per common share was $37.22, up 3% and 4%, respectively, compared to December 31, 2018, driven primarily by growth in retained earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Loans and Deposits

Average performing LHFI totaled $153.7 billion for the current quarter, up 3% compared to the prior quarter and up 8% compared to the prior year driven by broad-based growth across most loan categories, with the exception of commercial construction, residential home equity products, and residential construction.

Average consumer and commercial deposits totaled $159.9 billion for the current quarter, down 1% compared to the prior quarter and relatively stable compared to the first quarter of 2018. These sequential and year-over-year changes were driven by declines in money market accounts and demand deposits, offset by growth in NOW accounts and time deposits.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company's estimated capital ratios were well above current regulatory requirements with the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio estimated to be 9.1% at March 31, 2019. The ratios of average total equity to average total assets and tangible common equity to tangible assets were 11.3% and 7.7%, respectively, at March 31, 2019. The Company continues to have substantial available liquidity in the form of cash, high-quality government-backed or government-sponsored securities, and other available contingency funding sources.

The Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.50 per common share and repurchased $250 million of its outstanding common stock in the first quarter of 2019. The Company does not expect to utilize the $500 million remaining share repurchase authorization available under its 2018 Capital Plan in view of the proposed merger with BB&T Corporation.

Asset Quality

Overall asset quality performance continues to be strong. Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $648 million at March 31, 2019, up $59 million from the prior quarter and down $130 million year-over-year. The ratio of NPLs to period-end LHFI was 0.34%, 0.35%, and 0.50% at March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and March 31, 2018, respectively. The year-over-year decrease was driven primarily by lower residential mortgage nonperforming loans due to loans transitioning from non-accruing (as a result of forbearance relief provided after hurricanes) back to accruing status.

Net charge-offs totaled $97 million during the current quarter, stable compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $18 million compared to the first quarter of 2018. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to total average LHFI was 0.26% during the current quarter, compared to 0.26% during the prior quarter and 0.22% during the prior year quarter.

The provision for credit losses was $153 million in the current quarter, an increase of $66 million sequentially and $125 million year-over-year, driven by strong loan growth and a stable ALLL to period-end LHFI ratio (compared to declines in prior quarters). At March 31, 2019, the ALLL was $1.6 billion, which represented 1.06% of period-end loans, stable relative to December 31, 2018 and a 13 basis point decline relative to March 31, 2018, driven by continued improvements in asset quality.

Early stage delinquencies decreased 9 basis points from the prior quarter and 4 basis points from March 31, 2018 to 0.64% at March 31, 2019. Excluding government-guaranteed loans, early stage delinquencies were 0.21%, down 6 basis points compared to the prior quarter and down 1 basis point compared to the first quarter of 2018.

In the current quarter, the Company transferred $465 million of accruing residential troubled debt restructured ("TDR") loans from LHFI to loans held for sale ("LHFS"), in anticipation of a sale in the second quarter of 2019. This resulted in a transfer of $31 million of the associated allowance transferring into the carrying value in LHFS. This transaction had no impact on the provision for loan losses in the first quarter.

OTHER INFORMATION

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being for the people, businesses, and communities it serves. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company has two business segments: Consumer and Wholesale. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. As of March 31, 2019, SunTrust had total assets of $220 billion and total deposits of $162 billion.

Business Segment Results

The Company has included its business segment financial tables as part of this release. Revenue and income amounts labeled "FTE" in the business segment tables are reported on a fully taxable-equivalent basis. For the business segments, net interest income is computed using matched-maturity funds transfer pricing and noninterest income includes federal and state tax credits that are grossed-up on a pre-tax equivalent basis. Further, provision/(benefit) for credit losses represents net charge-offs by segment combined with an allocation to the segments of the provision/(benefit) attributable to each segment's quarterly change in the allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") and unfunded commitments reserve balances. SunTrust also reports results for Corporate Other, which includes the Treasury department as well as the residual expense associated with operational and support expense allocations. The Total Corporate Other results presented in this document also include Reconciling Items, which are comprised of differences created between internal management accounting practices and U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") and certain matched-maturity funds transfer pricing credits and charges. A detailed discussion of the business segment results will be included in the Company's forthcoming Form 10-Q.

Corresponding Financial Tables and Information

Investors are encouraged to review the foregoing summary and discussion of SunTrust's earnings and financial condition in conjunction with the detailed financial tables included in this release and the earnings presentation which SunTrust has also published today and SunTrust's forthcoming Form 10-Q. Detailed financial tables and the earnings presentation are also available at investors.suntrust.com . This information is also included in a current report on Form 8-K furnished with the SEC today.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. and Subsidiaries FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in millions and shares in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31

% 2019

2018

Change EARNINGS & DIVIDENDS









Net income $580

$643

(10)% Net income available to common shareholders 554

612

(9) Total revenue 2,328

2,237

4 Total revenue-FTE 1 2,351

2,257

4 Net income per average common share:









Diluted $1.24

$1.29

(4)% Basic 1.25

1.31

(5) Dividends declared per common share 0.50

0.40

25 CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS









Selected Average Balances:









Total assets $217,403

$204,132

7% Earning assets 194,385

182,874

6 Loans held for investment ("LHFI") 154,258

142,920

8 Intangible assets including residential mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") 8,394

8,244

2 Residential MSRs 1,984

1,833

8 Consumer and commercial deposits 159,921

159,169

— Total shareholders' equity 24,466

24,605

(1) Preferred stock 2,025

2,390

(15) Period End Balances:









Total assets $220,425

$204,885

8% Earning assets 196,316

182,913

7 LHFI 155,233

142,618

9 Allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") 1,643

1,694

(3) Consumer and commercial deposits 161,092

161,357

— Total shareholders' equity 24,823

24,269

2 FINANCIAL RATIOS & OTHER DATA









Return on average total assets 1.08%

1.28%

(16)% Return on average common shareholders' equity 10.06

11.23

(10) Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity 1 13.91

15.60

(11) Net interest margin 3.22

3.20

1 Net interest margin-FTE 1 3.27

3.24

1 Efficiency ratio 63.97

63.35

1 Efficiency ratio-FTE 1 63.35

62.77

1 Tangible efficiency ratio-FTE 1 62.70

62.11

1 Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio-FTE 1 60.78

62.11

(2) Effective tax rate 15

19

(21) Basel III capital ratios at period end 2:









Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") 9.09%

9.84%

(8)% Tier 1 capital 10.16

11.00

(8) Total capital 11.84

12.90

(8) Leverage 9.15

9.75

(6) Total average shareholders' equity to total average assets 11.25

12.05

(7) Tangible equity to tangible assets 1 8.71

9.11

(4) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 7.71

8.04

(4) Book value per common share $51.15

$47.14

9 Tangible book value per common share 1 37.22

33.97

10 Market capitalization 26,290

31,959

(18) Average common shares outstanding:









Diluted 446,662

473,620

(6) Basic 443,566

468,723

(5) Full-time equivalent employees 22,626

23,208

(3) Number of ATMs 2,030

2,075

(2) Full service banking offices 1,152

1,236

(7)







1 See Appendix A for additional information and reconcilements of non-U.S. GAAP performance measures. 2 Basel III capital ratios are calculated under the standardized approach using regulatory capital methodology applicable to the Company for each period presented, including the phase-in of transition provisions through January 1, 2018. Capital ratios at March 31, 2019 are estimated as of the date of this release.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. and Subsidiaries FIVE QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Three Months Ended

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31 (Dollars in millions and shares in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 2019

2018

2018

2018

2018 EARNINGS & DIVIDENDS

















Net income $580

$658

$752

$722

$643 Net income available to common shareholders 554

632

726

697

612 Total revenue 2,328

2,365

2,294

2,317

2,237 Total revenue-FTE 1 2,351

2,388

2,316

2,339

2,257 Net income per average common share:

















Diluted $1.24

$1.40

$1.56

$1.49

$1.29 Basic 1.25

1.41

1.58

1.50

1.31 Dividends declared per common share 0.50

0.50

0.50

0.40

0.40 CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

















Selected Average Balances:

















Total assets $217,403

$212,934

$207,395

$204,548

$204,132 Earning assets 194,385

190,742

186,344

184,566

182,874 LHFI 154,258

149,708

145,995

144,156

142,920 Intangible assets including residential MSRs 8,394

8,491

8,396

8,355

8,244 Residential MSRs 1,984

2,083

1,987

1,944

1,833 Consumer and commercial deposits 159,921

161,573

159,348

158,957

159,169 Total shareholders' equity 24,466

23,873

24,275

24,095

24,605 Preferred stock 2,025

2,025

2,025

2,025

2,390 Period End Balances:

















Total assets $220,425

$215,543

$211,276

$207,505

$204,885 Earning assets 196,316

192,497

188,141

185,304

182,913 LHFI 155,233

151,839

147,215

144,935

142,618 ALLL 1,643

1,615

1,623

1,650

1,694 Consumer and commercial deposits 161,092

161,544

159,332

160,410

161,357 Total shareholders' equity 24,823

24,280

24,139

24,316

24,269 FINANCIAL RATIOS & OTHER DATA

















Return on average total assets 1.08%

1.23%

1.44%

1.42%

1.28% Return on average common shareholders' equity 10.06

11.54

13.01

12.73

11.23 Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity 1 13.91

16.13

18.06

17.74

15.60 Net interest margin 3.22

3.22

3.22

3.23

3.20 Net interest margin-FTE 1 3.27

3.27

3.27

3.28

3.24 Efficiency ratio 63.97

62.66

60.34

59.98

63.35 Efficiency ratio-FTE 1 63.35

62.06

59.76

59.41

62.77 Tangible efficiency ratio-FTE 1 62.70

61.13

58.94

58.69

62.11 Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio-FTE 1 60.78

58.63

58.94

58.69

62.11 Effective tax rate 15

17

11

19

19 Basel III capital ratios at period end 2:

















CET1 9.09%

9.21%

9.60%

9.72%

9.84% Tier 1 capital 10.16

10.30

10.72

10.86

11.00 Total capital 11.84

12.02

12.47

12.67

12.90 Leverage 9.15

9.26

9.66

9.82

9.75 Total average shareholders' equity to total average assets 11.25

11.21

11.71

11.78

12.05 Tangible equity to tangible assets 1 8.71

8.65

8.76

9.01

9.11 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 7.71

7.63

7.72

7.96

8.04 Book value per common share $51.15

$49.57

$48.00

$47.70

$47.14 Tangible book value per common share 1 37.22

35.73

34.51

34.40

33.97 Market capitalization 26,290

22,541

30,632

30,712

31,959 Average common shares outstanding:

















Diluted 446,662

452,957

464,164

469,339

473,620 Basic 443,566

449,404

460,252

465,529

468,723 Full-time equivalent employees 22,626

22,899

22,839

23,199

23,208 Number of ATMs 2,030

2,082

2,053

2,062

2,075 Full service banking offices 1,152

1,218

1,217

1,222

1,236







1 See Appendix A for additional information and reconcilements of non-U.S. GAAP performance measures. 2 Basel III capital ratios are calculated under the standardized approach using regulatory capital methodology applicable to the Company for each period presented, including the phase-in of transition provisions through January 1, 2018. Capital ratios at March 31, 2019 are estimated as of the date of this release.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. and Subsidiaries APPENDIX A TO THE EARNINGS RELEASE - RECONCILEMENT OF NON-U.S. GAAP MEASURES 1





Three Months Ended

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31 (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) 2019

2018

2018

2018

2018 Net interest income $1,544

$1,547

$1,512

$1,488

$1,441 Fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") adjustment 23

23

22

22

20 Net interest income-FTE 2 1,567

1,570

1,534

1,510

1,461 Noninterest income 784

818

782

829

796 Total revenue-FTE 2 $2,351

$2,388

$2,316

$2,339

$2,257



















Return on average common shareholders' equity 10.06%

11.54%

13.01%

12.73%

11.23% Impact of removing average intangible assets and related pre-tax

amortization, other than residential MSRs and other servicing rights 3.85

4.59

5.05

5.01

4.37 Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity 3 13.91%

16.13%

18.06%

17.74%

15.60%



















Net interest margin 3.22%

3.22%

3.22%

3.23%

3.20% Impact of FTE adjustment 0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.04 Net interest margin-FTE 2 3.27%

3.27%

3.27%

3.28%

3.24%



















Noninterest expense $1,489

$1,482

$1,384

$1,390

$1,417 Total revenue 2,328

2,365

2,294

2,317

2,237 Efficiency ratio 4 63.97%

62.66%

60.34%

59.98%

63.35% Impact of FTE adjustment (0.62)

(0.60)

(0.58)

(0.57)

(0.58) Efficiency ratio-FTE 2, 4 63.35

62.06

59.76

59.41

62.77 Impact of excluding amortization related to intangible assets and certain

tax credits (0.65)

(0.93)

(0.82)

(0.72)

(0.66) Tangible efficiency ratio-FTE 2, 5 62.70

61.13

58.94

58.69

62.11 Impact of excluding merger-related costs as well as the legacy pension

plan settlement charge (1.92)

(2.50)

—

—

— Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio-FTE 2, 5, 6 60.78%

58.63%

58.94%

58.69%

62.11%

























1 Certain amounts in this schedule are presented net of applicable income taxes, calculated based on each subsidiary's federal and state tax rates and are adjusted for any permanent differences. 2 The Company presents Net interest income-FTE, Total revenue-FTE, Net interest margin-FTE, Efficiency ratio-FTE, Tangible efficiency ratio-FTE, and Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio-FTE on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of Net interest income from certain loans and investments using a federal tax rate of 21%, as well as state income taxes where applicable to increase tax-exempt interest income to a taxable-equivalent basis. The Company believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of Net interest income and it enhances comparability of Net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Total revenue-FTE equals Net interest income-FTE plus Noninterest income. 3 The Company presents Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity, which removes the after-tax impact of purchase accounting intangible assets from average common shareholders' equity and removes related intangible asset amortization from Net income available to common shareholders. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because, by removing the amount of intangible assets and related pre-tax amortization expense (the level of which may vary from company to company), it allows investors to more easily compare the Company's return on average common shareholders' equity to other companies in the industry. The Company also believes that removing these items provides a more relevant measure of the return on the Company's common shareholders' equity. This measure is utilized by management to assess the profitability of the Company. 4 Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing Noninterest expense by Total revenue. Efficiency ratio-FTE is computed by dividing Noninterest expense by Total revenue-FTE. 5 The Company presents Tangible efficiency ratio-FTE and Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio-FTE, which remove the amortization related to intangible assets and certain tax credits from the calculation of Efficiency ratio-FTE. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors because, by removing the impact of amortization (the level of which may vary from company to company), it allows investors to more easily compare the Company's efficiency to other companies in the industry. These measures are utilized by management to assess the efficiency of the Company and its lines of business. 6 The Company presents Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio-FTE, which removes the $45 million pre-tax impact of merger-related costs recognized in the first quarter of 2019 as well as the $60 million pre-tax impact of the legacy National Commerce Financial Corporation ("NCF") pension plan settlement charge recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018 from the calculation of Tangible efficiency ratio-FTE. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it is more reflective of normalized operations as it reflects results that are primarily client relationship and client transaction driven. Removing these items also allows investors to more easily compare the Company's tangible efficiency to other companies in the industry that may not have had similar items impacting their results. Additional detail on the Company's merger agreement with BB&T Corporation and the NCF pension plan settlement charge can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.