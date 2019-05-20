SunTrust to Speak at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

ATLANTA, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is scheduled to speak at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)



Presenter: William H. Rogers, Jr., Chairman & Chief Executive Officer



Webcast/Presentation: The webcast will be available at http://investors.suntrust.com.



Replay Information: A replay is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live event on May 30, 2019, and will remain available for 180 days.

About SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being for the people, businesses, and communities it serves. SunTrust leads onUp, a national movement inspiring Americans to build financial confidence. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company has two business segments: Consumer and Wholesale. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. Certain business lines serve consumer, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients nationally. As of March 31, 2019, SunTrust had total assets of $220 billion and total deposits of $162 billion. The Company provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. Learn more at suntrust.com.

SOURCE SunTrust Banks, Inc.