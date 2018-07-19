SunTx Capital Partners Announces Investment in Anchor Partners

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SunTx Capital Partners ("SunTx"), a Dallas, TX-based private equity firm that invests in middle market manufacturing, distribution, and service companies, today announced an investment in Anchor Partners ("Anchor"), parent company to a family of companies providing customized metal manufacturing solutions serving the construction, defense, and transportation end markets. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

In connection with SunTx's investment, Anchor Partners has acquired a key provider of proprietary intermodal equipment storage and transportation systems to the U.S. government. Following the completion of the acquisition, Anchor's collective business units will operate under a larger, more efficient entity, with a markedly improved capital structure. Anchor will be empowered to pursue additional strategic acquisitions, increase production scale and volume, optimize overhead costs, and realize manufacturing efficiencies.

Ned N. Fleming, III, Founder and Managing Partner of SunTx Capital Partners, said, "Anchor Partners represents an opportunity to leverage SunTx's capital and operational expertise to grow an attractive business in the manufacturing space. We are looking forward to working with the team at Anchor Partners to capitalize on this exceptional market opportunity."

Mark Matteson, Founder and a Partner of SunTx Capital Partners, said, "Following our investment, Anchor Partners is optimally situated to execute on strategic add-on acquisitions in the metals industry. We look forward to partnering with Anchor Partners' management team as we build on this impressive platform."

Tra Willbanks of Anchor Partners remarked, "With SunTx's investment, Anchor Partners has been able consolidate and optimize our structure, which will pave the way for growth and product expansion. We look forward to partnering with Ned, Mark, and the rest of the team at SunTx as we continue to grow our business."

ABOUT ANCHOR PARTNERS

Anchor Partners is a Dallas, Texas based holding company for a family of enterprises focused on customized metal manufacturing solutions. Anchor specializes in acquiring manufacturing organizations with a proven performance record and a positive, growth-oriented culture. Anchor's investments are located primarily in the Southwest and concentrate on building small to large sized parts and assemblies for domestic based OEM's and the US Government.

ABOUT SUNTX CAPITAL PARTNERS

SunTx Capital Partners, LP, is a Dallas, TX-based private equity firm that invests in middle market manufacturing, distribution and service companies. SunTx specializes in supporting talented management teams in industries where SunTx can apply its operational experience and financial expertise to build leading middle-market companies with operations typically in the Sun Belt region of the United States. The capital committed by SunTx comes from the principals of SunTx as well as from institutional investors, including leading university endowments, corporate and public pension funds. More information about SunTx can be found at www.suntx.com.

