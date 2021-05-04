IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank, a privately held, entrepreneurial business bank serving the Western United States, is pleased to welcome Chris Tillack as its new Utah Market Area President. In this role, Chris will provide leadership, oversight, and strategic direction of all business activities for Sunwest in the Utah market.

Sunwest Bank Adds Chris Tillack as Utah Market Area President

"We are proud to have Chris Tillack leading the next phase of Sunwest's growth in Utah," said Carson Lappetito, president of Sunwest Bank. "His decades of banking experience, strong leadership qualities and client management skills will continue enhancing Sunwest's client experience and our presence in the Salt Lake City community."

Prior to joining Sunwest Bank, Tillack held strategic leadership roles at Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and Zions Bank. He served as the Commercial Banking Leader at Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. in Salt Lake City, where he was responsible for managing, leading, and motivating an inclusive and diverse group of managers and team members in all aspects of the business banking function.

Tillack has served as a board member for the Utah Foundation and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School and the University of Washington.

"Small business owners were faced with tremendous financial hardship this past year, and as a leading PPP provider, Sunwest Bank was able to save countless jobs. At a time when financial support has never been more important, I am excited to join Sunwest Bank and serve the Salt Lake City community," said Christopher Tillack, Utah Market Area President. "I look forward to being a part of Sunwest Bank culture and helping to build the company's excellent reputation in the Utah market."

To learn more about Sunwest Bank, visit https://www.sunwestbank.com/.

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $2.0 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, and Utah; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

Media Contact:

Heather Tidwell

(949) 777-1333

[email protected]

SOURCE Sunwest Bank