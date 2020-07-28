IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank is pleased to welcome Paul Simmons as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. In this role, Simmons will be responsible for managing the bank's asset quality and lending portfolio to ensure it continues to meet the organization's goals.

Sunwest Bank Adds Paul Simmons as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul Simmons to the Sunwest team," said Carson Lappetito, president of Sunwest Bank. "Paul's impressive background and industry expertise in lending, investment, private equity and risk management will allow us to continue to enhance our clients' experience and further establish our strong position in the industry."

Prior to joining Sunwest Bank, Simmons held leadership roles with Citigroup, GE Capital, Apollo Real Estate Advisors and Zions Bancorporation. Simmons also served as Chief Credit Officer for two publicly held banks, Banc of California, and most recently, with Silvergate Bank.

Simmons holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Brigham Young University and an MBA from University of Rochester, Simon School of Business. He has four children and lives with his wife in Newport Beach, California.

"Sunwest Bank provides leading banking products and solutions to meet the needs of the entrepreneurs' businesses and communities we support," said Simmons. "I'm thrilled to be joining the Sunwest team and look forward to adding to their excellent reputation."

To learn more about Sunwest Bank, visit https://www.sunwestbank.com/ .

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $1.3 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, and Utah; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

Media Contact:

Heather Tidwell

847-224-6462

[email protected]

SOURCE Sunwest Bank

Related Links

https://www.sunwestbank.com

