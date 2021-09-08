Sunwest Bank Announces New Partnership with CINC Systems

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank, a leading entrepreneurial business bank serving the Western United States, announced today its partnership with CINC Systems, the largest software provider to the association management industry, to further expand its suite of software integrations to improve workflow management, financial reporting and overall customer experience for association and property managers.

The Sunwest and CINC partnership will bring much needed banking and technology integration for the Homeowners Association management industry and will provide better solutions for HOA customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with an innovative company that drives success for so many business owners in the association management industry," said Carson Lappetito, President of Sunwest Bank. "CINC Systems has a proven track record in delivering services for association managers to grow and succeed. We look forward to working closely with CINC to deliver a premier customer experience for managers and their community residents. Technology in the banking and association management industries is rapidly changing and Sunwest continues to be on the front line of these changes."

Founded in 2005 by third-generation banker Bill Blanton, CINC is a company that was built on the premise of deep integrations with banks that drive efficiencies for association management businesses. Its mission is to deliver innovative technology and valuable industry insights to empower growth-oriented association management companies to scale profitably.

"We've been rapidly adding clients on the West Coast. It only makes sense that we partner with a premiere West Coast, business-to-business bank," said Ryan Davis, CEO of CINC. "It's clear to me that CINC and Sunwest share a commitment to both innovation and client service. We're excited to share the fruits of this partnership with our current and future clients."

Sunwest Bank offers a wide array of commercial and personal banking services and is known for its customizable accounts and high touch customer experience that fulfill the specific requirements of any business. Additionally, Sunwest has been servicing the association management industry for over forty years. CINC serves companies of all sizes and stages, from young management companies poised for growth to mature companies with very large portfolios, making for a great partnership.

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $2.0 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, and Utah; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

