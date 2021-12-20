Sunwest Bank Wins Best in Biz Awards for Marketing Department of the Year

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank, a privately held, entrepreneurial business bank serving the Western United States, has been named a Best in Biz Awards gold medal winner for Marketing Department of the Year. Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

"I am so proud of the Sunwest Bank marketing team and the hard work they have put in over the past year," said Dwight Flenniken III, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwest Bank. "The 2021 Marketing Department Best in Biz Award is a great honor, and we are thrilled to receive it."

The 11th annual program saw intense competition among more than 700 impressively strong entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada. This year's judges were impressed with the winning companies' resilience and adaptability that allowed them to turn the challenges of the past 20 months into remarkable growth numbers, their exemplary dedication to their customers, and particularly, many winners' efforts to maintain and deepen their commitment to the environment and local communities.

"The Sunwest Bank marketing team is truly amazing and so deserving of the 2021 Marketing Department Best in Biz Award," said Matthew March, Chief Information Officer at Sunwest Bank. "This recognition is a testament to the innovation and results delivered by Dwight and the Sunwest Bank marketing team."

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2021 judging panel included, among others, writers from Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, Inc., USA Today and Wired.

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $2.0 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, and Utah; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

