Super Absorbent Polymers Market to Create Absolute $ Opportunity of US$ 3.2 Bn in Personal Care & Hygiene Industry. Super Absorbent Polymers Sales to Exceed US$ 9.7 Bn Amid Rising Awareness About Feminine Hygiene

Fact.MR explicitly offers in-depth market analysis through latest developments and market statistics on the global super absorbent polymers market over the forecast period (2022-2032). It also highlights the growth prospects and major key trends on the basis of leading segments including type, grade, application, and regions.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global super absorbent polymers (SAP) market is expected to reach US$ 6 Bn in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2022-2032). The overall sales of super absorbent polymers are projected to top US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032.

Increasing application of super absorbent polymers in the production of hygiene and personal care products is likely to contribute to the growth in the market. In addition to this, growing awareness regarding feminine hygiene and demand for diapers globally is projected to propel demand for super absorbent polymers.

Super absorbent polymers are known to have high absorption capacity in drought conditions. They are also increasingly used in healthcare industry as SAPs are tested in saline solutions. This is likely to surge the application of super absorbent polymers in agricultural and healthcare sectors.

Further, super absorbent polymers are extensively used for soil stabilization and flocculation of suspended particles in industrial sector. This is estimated to bolster the growth in the market.

Growing demand for eco-friendly products, such as bio-based super absorbent polymers, to lower the impact on the environment is predicted to aid the demand in the market. Subsequently, SAPs are used to substitute petrochemical-based polymers, such as sodium polyacrylate and potassium polyacrylate, which are used in disposable diapers.

Backed by these aforementioned factors, the demand for super absorbent polymers is likely to create lucrative avenues for the growth in the market.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 5.78 Bn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 6 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 9.7 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 4.9%

Key Takeaways:

Asia Pacific super absorbent polymers market is expected to witness fastest growth owing to expansion of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry in India and China .

super absorbent polymers market is expected to witness fastest growth owing to expansion of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry in and . The U.S. SAP market is anticipated to account for nearly 22% demand share in the global market.

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are expected to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 830 Mn and US$ 627 Mn , respectively.

and & Oceania are expected to create absolute $ opportunity of and , respectively. Based on application, the hygiene and personal care segments is likely to dominate the market, creating absolute $ opportunity of US$ 3.2 Bn by 2032.

by 2032. In terms of type, the petroleum-based super absorbent polymers segment to hold 92% of the market share due to stringent regulations against the application of single-use plastic.

Growth Drivers:

Surging investments for the development of renewable materials such as super absorbent polymers will create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Increasing usage of urinary incontinence products among geriatric populations is expected to fuel the demand for super absorbent polymers.

Restraints:

Strict government norms over the usage of single-use plastic is likely to inhibit the sales of synthetic super absorbent polymers.

Volatile prices of raw materials, including acrylic acid and caustic soda, is poised to restrain the sales in the market.

Decreasing fertility and birth rates in the developed economies is declining the sales of diapers in these countries. This is likely to hamper the demand of super absorbent polymers.

Competitive Landscape:

According to Fact.MR major players including BASE SE, Chase Corp, and Chemtex Speciality Limited are projected to account for nearly 35% of the market share.

Key players are focusing on strengthening their global footprint by advancing their product portfolio and improving their manufacturing processes. Furthermore, these companies are also adopting new approaches such as collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their global presence.

For instance,

March 2021 : BASF invested almost US$ 30 Mn for building a superabsorbent excellence facility in Antwerp, Belgium . This facility will help the organization update its product portfolio.

: BASF invested almost for building a superabsorbent excellence facility in . This facility will help the organization update its product portfolio. February 2021 : Chase Corp acquired Emerging Technologies in order to expand its footprint across the entire super absorbent business.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

BASF SE

Chase Corp

Chemtex Speciality Limited

Evonik Industries AG

Gel Frost Packs Kalyani Enterprises

LG Chem

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd

Songwon

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd

Demi

NSB Polymers

M2 Polymer Technologies

More Valuable Insights on Super Absorbent Polymers Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis on the global super absorbent polymers market providing unbiased analysis for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This survey also reveals the growth of technology in the super absorbent polymers market with detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:

Petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers

Sodium Polyacrylate



Polyacrylamide Copolymer

Non-petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers

By Grade:

Standard Grade Superabsorbent Polymers

Virgin



Reclaimed

Medical Grade Superabsorbent Polymers

Food/Agricultural Grade Superabsorbent Polymers

By Application:

Hygiene & Personal Care Products

Baby Diapers



Adult Diapers



Feminine Hygiene Products



Sanitary Napkins





Under Pads





Wet Wipes

Agriculture

Drought Resistance



Nutrient and Water Preservation

Industrial

Desiccation



Water Swellable Tapes



Spill Control



Others

Medical

Wound Care



Traditional Wound Care





Advanced Wound Care



Medical Waste Control



Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Super Absorbent Polymers Market Report

Who are the players leading in the global super absorbent polymers market?

Which region is expected to dominate the global super absorbent polymers market?

What is the estimated market revenue of super absorbent polymers market in 2022?

Which are the factors challenging the growth of the global super absorbent polymers market?

What is the estimated revenue share of global super absorbent polymers market during the forecast period (2022-2032)?

