Super Agent Launches Modeling Platform for the Selfie Generation

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Zeumer, the modeling super-agent who brought the world Heidi Klum, Eva Herzigova, Claudia Schiffer, and many other recognizable faces, is moving his expertise to the digital space. His new platform, For Models Only (FMO), connects millions of online retailers with aspiring models.

(PRNewsfoto/FMO)

FMO the model-matching platform, drew in over 3,000 sign-ups on its first test run. This single casting caught the attention of professional and aspiring models around the globe. The FMO platform is positioned to revolutionize the modeling industry by cutting out middlemen and connecting models directly to retailers.

"In all my years in the industry, I've never seen a response of this magnitude," said Thomas. "At the same time, I'm not surprised. The current generation of digital natives is always looking for new opportunities that fit their lifestyle, and news of it spreads like fire."

FMO is the first subscription-based platform that not only offers access to modeling jobs, but also offers industry expertise and guidance. Highly scalable and built for international expansion, FMO's subscription and transactional business model is designed to generate multiple revenue streams. The full service is set to launch in the spring of 2019.

seriesOne Inc., a leader in fundraising through digital securities, has partnered with FMO. According to seriesOne CEO, Michael Mildenberger, "Thomas Zeumer has identified an industry that appears ripe for disruption but more importantly, one that is a natural for massive user adoption."

About For Models Only

FMO is a NYC based agency built for the digital age. It creates opportunity for tens of millions of people who dream of modeling and meets retailers' endless marketing demands. FMOnyc.com is transforming the industry with a peer-to-peer matching platform that seamlessly connects models to advertisers. Started by Thomas Zeumer, former CEO and owner of one of the largest agencies in the world, FMO is positioned to be the leading digital modeling agency.

About seriesOne

Formed by industry veterans with deep expertise across technology, investment banking, venture capital, and financial compliance. SeriesOne enables digital security offerings by providing strategic counsel, regulatory compliance, fundraising infrastructure and access to a proprietary network of investors worldwide. Services are conducted under US Securities & Exchange Commission exemptions, enabling companies to register, market, and escrow fundraising initiatives.

