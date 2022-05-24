Super Awesome Mix Hits 100,000 Downloads

The podcast, started by two friends from business school during the pandemic as a way to stay connected, hits major podcasting milestone.

DALLAS, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Awesome Mix is a weekly music commentary podcast that strives to bring people together through a shared love of music and mixtapes. Founded in 2021 by Matt Sidhom and Samer Abousalbi, Super Awesome Mix is almost halfway through its second season. Each week Matt and Samer take listeners through a 12-song mix tape built around a particular theme.

"Initially we created the show to help ease feelings of isolation during the pandemic," said Super Awesome Mix co-founder Matt Sidhom. "We never imagined a year later we'd be in our second season and have 100,000 downloads." New episodes of the podcast drop every Thursday and are available on Spotify and Apple. Songs discussed in the podcast target a wide range of music and music fans."

"Super Awesome Mix is not about making sure we are breaking the latest tracks or finding the most underground new bands. We are about connection through music," said co-creator Samer Abousalbi. "Our podcast is about finding the common ground and the good in a song."

Super Awesome Mix is a podcast co-founded by Matt Sidhom and Samer Abousalbi with a mission of connecting ALL people through music. A new Super Awesome Mix is released every Thursday and available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Super Awesome Mix on Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok @superawesomemix. In addition to the podcast Super Awesome Mix also features an app and website (www.superawesomemix.com) where fellow music lovers can make custom mixes for weddings, graduations, birthdays or whenever! Because who doesn't love to hear, "I made you a mixtape!"

