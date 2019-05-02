Super Bowl Champion Matt Birk to speak at Ave Maria Law Commencement

NAPLES, Fla., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Birk, a 15 year veteran of the National Football League and an advocate for education will speak to Ave Maria Law's Class of 2019 graduates on Saturday, May 11, 1pm, at Artis–Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd. Birk will share impactful insight with these graduates about to enter their careers in law on how to perform at their highest level to achieve maximum performance and utilize their talents to the fullest.

The graduating Class of 2019 consists of approximately 75 students. Our students span the National landscape, hailing from our home state of Florida, to the Lonestar state of Texas, and the Empire state of New York. Class of 2019's Eve Kosciuszko, originally from Brooklyn, NY, has been chosen as the Student Commencement Speaker.

Receiving Honorary Degrees during this engagement will be Matt Birk, along with Samuel LaVergne, Louisiana State doctorate of jurisprudence recipient, Founder and President of Hunter Buildings, and man of his faith, family and community.

Matt Birk, a devoted Catholic, husband and father, is a native of Minnesota. A six-time NFL Pro Bowl Selection and two-time All Pro, Birk proved to be an undisputed leader on the field and was named the sixth smartest athlete by Sporting News. A Harvard graduate, Birk was the recipient of the 2011 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award for his excellence both on and off the field. He is the author of All Pro Wisdom: The Seven Choices that Lead to Greatness.

On Friday, May 10 leading up to Commencement, Ave Maria Law will host their Baccalaureate Mass at 6:00 p.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church being celebrated by Ave Maria Law Chaplain Monsignor Frank McGrath, The Very Reverend Robert Kantor, and local Naples area priests, followed by a New Alumni Reception and Pinning Ceremony our campus in St. Thomas More Commons, 1025 Commons Circle, Naples, FL.

ABOUT AVE MARIA SCHOOL OF LAW

Ave Maria Law was founded in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1999 and in 2009 relocated to Naples, Florida. Ave Maria Law was named the best Catholic Law School in the U.S. by The National Jurist's PreLaw Magazine. Ave Maria Law was ranked #1 Most Diverse Law School by PreLaw. The Princeton Review named Ave Maria Law one of the nation's most outstanding law schools since 2005. The Law School was ranked number one on the "Most Conservative Students" list in the book. Ave Maria Law has earned the 2017, 2018 & 2019 Military Friendly® School designations by Victory Media. Ave Maria School of Law is licensed by the Florida Commission for Independent Education, License Number 4007 and is fully accredited by the American Bar Association.

