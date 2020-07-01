Super Coffee Engages imre to Supercharge Brand Growth as Social Media Agency of Record

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Coffee, an emerging, organic ready-to-drink coffee brand, has named i mr e as its Social Media Agency of Record.

Super Coffee is in the process of supercharging its social presence in an effort to continue its momentum. The renewed digital marketing approach is intended to create a digital community around the brand's Positive Energy ethos while bringing awareness to their new beverage innovations.

Imre's team is tasked with developing a modern, fully integrated creative strategy that brings the brand personality and products to life across the digital marketing ecosystem driven by social media conversation.

"Our purpose is to help people be the best version of themselves by providing them with positive energy. Because we truly believe that if you change your energy, you change your world. We are excited to work with imre's team of experts as we build out our digital presence and give our community content they will care about." said, Tori Hanna, VP of Marketing for Kitu Life.

"We're thrilled to add Super Coffee to our active lifestyle portfolio, and join the brand in its journey from homegrown business to household name. People are craving options that give them a sustainable energy edge, and Super Coffee has that in spades. At imre, we fully embrace the power of positive energy. It's the same value we harness to make believers of our clients and consumers," said imre's EVP, Consumer, Shanee Cohen.

Imre's consumer practice works with many of the world's leading and high growth brands. Its client base includes Airstream, Dickies, Infiniti, Major League Soccer, NFL, PepsiCo, STIHL, and Under Armour; among others.

The agency maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Philadelphia. Imre is an LGBTQ-owned and NGLCC-certified diverse supplier.

To learn more about Super Coffee, please visit https://drinksupercoffee.com/ . To learn more about imre, please visit https://imre.com/consumer/ .

SOURCE imre

Related Links

www.imre.com

