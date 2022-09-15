Super Fruit Juices Market 2026, Growing Interest In Super Fruit Juices Due To Their Health Benefits to Boost Market Growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Super Fruit Juices Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the super fruit juices market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 6.09 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Super Fruit Juices Market 2022-2026

Super Fruit Juices Market Geographical Analysis

North America will account for 34% of market growth. The United States is the most important market in North America for superfruit juices. The market in this region will grow faster than the markets in Europe, the Middle East, and South America.

The convenience, health benefits, and widespread availability will aid the growth of the super fruit juices market in North America during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report.

Super Fruit Juices Market Segment Analysis

Product

100 percent



0 percent to 24 percent



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

During the forecast period, the 100 percent segment's market share growth will be significant. Demand for 100% superfruit juices is growing, particularly among high-end consumers. 100% super fruit juices are a high-end juice category. These juices are loaded with antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. Demand for these juices is high in developed countries where consumers have a lot of money. Request Free Sample Report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.



Binghatti Holding Ltd



Bostan Juice



Campbell Soup Co.



Citrus World Inc.



Del Monte Pacific Ltd.



Eckes Granini Group GmbH



Genesis Today Inc



Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co. Ltd



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.



Nestle SA

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing interest in superfruit juices due to their health benefits and convenience of consuming superfruit juices are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as misleading claims will challenge market growth.

Related Reports:

Camel Meat Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The camel meat market share is expected to increase by USD 74.5 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%.

Sauces Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sauces market share is expected to increase by USD 27.68 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.53%.

Ethnic Foods Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ethnic foods market share is expected to increase by USD 22.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.15%.

Super Fruit Juices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Binghatti Holding Ltd, Bostan Juice, Campbell Soup Co., Citrus World Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Eckes Granini Group GmbH, Genesis Today Inc, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co. Ltd, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle SA, Nutricane Beverages Pvt. Ltd, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., ONEBEV USA Ltd, PepsiCo Inc., Symrise AG, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Wonderful Co. LLC, and Welch Foods Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 100 percent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on 100 percent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on 100 percent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on 100 percent - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on 100 percent - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 0 percent to 24 percent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on 0 percent to 24 percent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on 0 percent to 24 percent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on 0 percent to 24 percent - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on 0 percent to 24 percent - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Campbell Soup Co.

Exhibit 98: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Citrus World Inc.

Exhibit 102: Citrus World Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Citrus World Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Citrus World Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Eckes Granini Group GmbH

Exhibit 105: Eckes Granini Group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 106: Eckes Granini Group GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Eckes Granini Group GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Exhibit 108: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Nestle SA

Exhibit 113: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 114: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 116: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.9 Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

Exhibit 118: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 121: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 The Coca Cola Co.

Exhibit 126: The Coca Cola Co. - Overview



Exhibit 127: The Coca Cola Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: The Coca Cola Co. - Key news



Exhibit 129: The Coca Cola Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: The Coca Cola Co. - Segment focus

10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 131: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 132: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio