Super Lawyers Honors Attorney Biren for the 15th Consecutive Year

For more than 40 years, Mr. Biren has used his legal knowledge to advocate for the wrongfully injured, representing clients in cases involving catastrophic injuries, products liability, premises liability, wrongful death, insurance bad faith, auto accidents, and neurolaw. He is passionate about what he does and he uses that passion to advocate on behalf of his clients in and out of court.

This recognition from Super Lawyers isn't his first legal achievement; Mr. Biren was also selected by Expertise as one of the "Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Los Angeles" in 2016. He is also a member of Public Justice and is admitted to practice in the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals 9th Circuit, and the State Bar of California.

Only 5% of practicing attorneys are selected to the Super Lawyers lists each year, as the nomination and evaluation processes are extremely extensive and thorough. Peer nominations bring deserving attorneys to the forefront, and vigorous independent research identifies the most qualified, deserving attorneys in each practice area and location.

Candidates are evaluated based on their education, bar involvement, community work, certifications, experience, scholarly writings and lectures, transactions, position within the law firm, and verdicts and settlements, to name a few. Of those nominees who pass the assessment process and the blue ribbon peer evaluations, a representative of the best-qualified attorneys are selected for inclusion in the annual lists. Selected Super Lawyer honorees are included in the organization's print publication and listed online.

