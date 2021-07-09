Super Lawyers® Lists Bostwick, Peterson in 2021 Edition

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys James S. Bostwick and Erik L. Peterson of Bostwick & Peterson, LLP have been selected for inclusion in 2021 Super Lawyers®, marking an 18th year of acclaim for Bostwick and a 16th year for Peterson.

A Thomson Reuters subsidiary, Super Lawyers® publishes new editions of its nationally recognized legal ranking guides every year. The purpose of these guides is to act as trusted resources that individuals throughout the United States can use to find acclaimed legal help.

The selection process for Super Lawyers® is a rigorous one, comprising two separate reviews: an independent review conducted by the Super Lawyers® research team and a Blue Ribbon Review conducted by high-scoring Super Lawyers® candidates. Out of all the attorneys in practice from coast to coast, no more than 5% pass final selection each year.

In the 2021 edition, Super Lawyers® listed Attorneys Bostwick and Peterson for their work in Mill Valley and San Francisco, respectively, in the following categories:

Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff

Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

Professional Liability: Plaintiff

Attorneys Bostwick and Peterson hold partnerships at Bostwick & Peterson, LLP, where they have helped countless clients in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, and nationwide. In total, they have recovered over $1 billion for the firm's clients in complex litigation, never shying away from a challenge. They are each driven by a passion for helping others get back on their feet after serious accidents, so much so that they have achieved record-setting verdicts and settlements across four states.

A top-rated personal injury and medical malpractice firm, Bostwick & Peterson, LLP is known for its diligent, comprehensive legal services. For more information, kindly visit the firm online at bostwickfirm.com. To learn more about Super Lawyers®, its annual guides, and its selection process, go to superlawyers.com.

SOURCE Bostwick & Peterson, LLP

