Super Lawyers® Recognizes Nine of The Perecman Firm's Attorneys for 2019 Honors

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is proud to announce that Super Lawyers has recognized nine of the firm's attorneys for 2019. The nine attorneys, accounting for more than two-thirds of the firm's partners and associates, were recognized in the areas of personal injury and workers' compensation.

Three attorneys were selected to the 2019 New York Metro Super Lawyers list and six attorneys from the firm have been selected to the 2019 New York Metro Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" list. Honorees are chosen based on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers in their respective practice areas are as follows:

David H. Perecman , Founder and Lead Trial Attorney — Personal Injury – Plaintiff

, Founder and Lead Trial Attorney — Personal Injury – Plaintiff Steven B. Dorfman , Managing Attorney — Personal Injury – Plaintiff

, Managing Attorney — Personal Injury – Plaintiff Adam M. Hurwitz , Associate Attorney — Personal Injury – Plaintiff

The Perecman Firm attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" in their respective practice areas are as follows:

"It is an honor not only to be named personally to the Super Lawyers list, but to have so many of our firm's attorneys recognized," said David H. Perecman, the firm's Founder and Lead Trial Attorney. "We are pleased and gratified by this prestigious recognition which reflects the outstanding and talented lawyers who serve our clients."

The Super Lawyers list is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. The list is issued by Thomson Reuters. A description of the selection methodology can be found at superlawyers.com.

About The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C.

Founded in 1983 by David Perecman, The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is a full-service personal injury law firm with offices in New York, New York, and Jericho, New York. The firm's attorneys concentrate their legal practices in all aspects of personal injury, including construction accidents, premises liability, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and civil rights matters, as well as workers' compensation and Social Security Disability. Recognized by U.S. News for the past eight consecutive years as one of the Best Law Firms in America for Plaintiff's Personal Injury in New York, and distinguished among their peers for their professionalism, knowledge, and results by nationally-recognized organizations, including Super Lawyers® and Best Lawyers®, the firm and its attorneys have recovered more than $500 million in verdicts and settlements on their clients' behalf. For more information, visit www.perecman.com .

