Super Lawyers® Selects Attorney Lisa Lanier for 2021 Edition

Super Lawyers® is a legal ranking publication, created by Thomson Reuters, that aims to serve as an unbiased, peer-reviewed directory of United States legal professionals from over 70 practice areas in myriad counties, jurisdictions, and states. Thus, being selected for inclusion in the publication is difficult. Prior to being evaluated, attorneys must be either nominated by a third party or identified by the publication's research team; after being evaluated, they are then reevaluated by a Blue Ribbon Panel of premier lawyers. In the end, only a small percentage of all practicing legal professionals are listed, making recognition from Super Lawyers® a notable achievement.

During the review, attorneys are evaluated on 12 categories considered to be indicative of their success in the legal profession. These categories include:

Case results:

Representative clients;

Position within law firm;

Scholarly writings and lectures;

Community work;

And more.

Therefore, it is a great privilege to be listed in Super Lawyers®; Attorney Lanier has earned this privilege for two years in a row, as she was previously listed in the 2020 edition. Her work has also won her recognition from Martindale-Hubbell®, the National Trial Lawyers, and America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators®, among other industry organizations, as well as from her peers and past clients.

Prior to founding Lanier Law Group, P.A., Attorney Lanier worked as an insurance defense attorney. She realized she could help more people on the other side of the courtroom, so she dedicated the rest of her career to representing injured North Carolina residents. What's more, her past experience has helped her effectively fight against the types of parties she used to defend. To date, she has won millions of dollars in compensation for injured individuals, helping them move on with their lives after suffering severe physical and mental traumas.

Lanier Law Group, P.A. is a nationally recognized firm that serves clients in a diverse catalog of legal areas, from motor vehicle accidents to medical injuries, to sexual assault and nursing home abuse. Learn more about the firm and Attorney Lanier at lanierlawgroup.com. For more information about Super Lawyers® and its selection process, please visit superlawyers.com.

