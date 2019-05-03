Super League Gaming And Capcom To Offer Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Amateur Esports Competitions To Fans Across The U.S.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) (the "Company"), a leading platform unifying communities of amateur esports players, fans and friends across game titles and skill levels, and Capcom, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games, announced today a new partnership to create official community-driven amateur esports competitions and leagues for Street Fighter® V: Arcade Edition players across the United States.

The partnership signifies Capcom's commitment to bring Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition to the massive grassroots competitive fighting game scene and Super League's first official expansion into this exciting genre. Together, Capcom and Super League will produce premium amateur STREET FIGHTER LEAGUE: Amateur-US competitions, live and VOD content, as well as community-led local events.

Consistent with Super League's tested formula, the Company will create a national city-vs-city tournament for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition in which teams of players in major markets across the U.S. will compete to be the STREET FIGHTER LEAGUE: Amateur-US City Champion.

Super League will also introduce Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition into its fast-growing tournament organizer program through which players in their hometown gaming communities across the country can create their own in-person events using the Super League platform. Super League's proprietary software and expanding venue network will empower passionate Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition players and fans to build local communities where they can form new friendships, improve their level of play and compete in positive gaming environments.

A core component of the program will be run by SuperLeagueTV, which will be producing, broadcasting and distributing live streams of Super League community organized STREET FIGHTER LEAGUE: Amateur-US competitions on Twitch and YouTube, as well as shoulder VOD programming such as player profiles, top highlights and more across all major digital platforms.

"The competitive fighting game community is among the most vibrant and passionate in esports," said Andy Babb, executive vice president, Super League Gaming. "Being able to launch Super League's fighting game business with such a globally renowned title in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is a privilege. We are excited to collaborate with Capcom to ensure we deliver premium events, engaging content and reliable tools that honor their community and deepen our own commitment to providing positive, inclusive, player-first experiences."

"We are thrilled to bring Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition to today's generation of players on a grassroots level through Super League," said Yoshinori Ono, Street Fighter® series Executive Producer, Capcom. "Super League has proven that gamers seek and appreciate opportunities to play together in authentic experiences within physical venues in their hometown. The Super League community-based business model is a perfect fit for our players."

Super League Gaming and Capcom will partner with consumer brands interested in being part of this first-of-a-kind offering and will collaborate to promote the league at local and national events.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition includes all base content from the original Street Fighter V release, Arcade Mode and a code for Character Pass 1 and 2 content, which includes 12 playable characters and 12 premium costumes. Powered by Unreal Engine 4 technology, stunning visuals depict the next generation of World Warriors in unprecedented detail, while exciting and accessible battle mechanics deliver endless fighting fun that both beginners and veterans can enjoy. Challenge friends online or compete for fame and glory on the Capcom Pro Tour. Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and PC.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) (the "Company"), Super League Gaming (www.SuperLeague.com) is a leading esports community for gamers, competitors, fans and friends of all ages and skill levels. With a focus on positive and inclusive gameplay, Super League enables players to experience their sport like the pros. Powered by a proprietary technology platform, Super League operates in-person and digital leagues in partnership with publishers of top-tier games such as League of Legends, Minecraft and Clash Royale. Local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues are transformed into esports arenas where players compete while also developing sportsmanship, communication and team-building skills. Super League's primary programs consist of: the first and only city-vs-city amateur esports competition in which players compete in-person on behalf of their hometown as members of Super League's City Clubs; monthly tournaments throughout the year playable both from home and a multitude of physical locations across the U.S.; and special events produced in partnership with consumer brands, entertainment companies and game publishers, all powered by the Super League platform. SuperLeagueTV supports all Super League experiences with live streams of the competitions and original video-on-demand content on Twitch and YouTube.

About Capcom

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games including ground-breaking franchises Resident Evil®, Street Fighter®, Monster Hunter™, Ace Attorney®, Mega Man® and Devil May Cry. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Tokyo, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Korea, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or www.capcom-unity.com .

Capcom, the Capcom logo, Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Monster Hunter and Resident Evil are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd., in the U.S. or other countries. Street Fighter is a registered trademark of Capcom U.S.A., Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's business and expectations regarding future performance. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: uncertainty regarding viability; ability to achieve positive cash flow from operations; market acceptance of the Company's products and services; the ability to complete software development plans in a timely manner; changes in relationships with third parties; the Company's ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

