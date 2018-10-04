Super Micro (SMCI) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Super Micro Computer, Inc. Following Report About Scandal Involving China

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Other OTC: SMCI) ("Super Micro").

On October 4, 2018, it was reported by Bloomberg that Super Micro, is central to a spying scandal involving China. According to the article, "The chips had been inserted during the manufacturing process, [officials say], by operatives from a unit of the People's Liberation Army. In Super Micro, China's spies appear to have found a perfect conduit for what U.S. officials now describe as the most significant supply chain attack known to have been carried out against American companies."

Following this news, shares are down over 50% in early morning trading on October 4, 2018.

The investigation concerns whether Super Micro have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. If you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

