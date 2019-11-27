Super-resolution Imaging Technologies Markets in Life Science, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Super-resolution Imaging Technologies in Life Science" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the super-resolution imaging technologies in life science sector to evaluate cells at the nanoscale level

Super-resolution imaging (SRI), which is also known as nanoscopy or super-resolution microscopy, is a group of technologies that allow performing optical imaging beyond the diffraction limit of light. Light consists of electromagnetic radiations with wavelike characteristics. When light passes through a small opening or meets a small obstacle, it does not continue in a straight path, but it bends. This phenomenon is known as diffraction.



Image resolution measures the number of details in an image. The resolution of optical instruments, such as microscopes and telescopes, is affected by diffraction. The diffraction limit is the minimum distance between two objects that permits to differentiate the objects one from the other.

Report Highlights



Quantitative analysis of the market outlook for super-resolution imaging systems

Discussion of various types of super-resolution imaging systems, configuration of these systems, their applications in biophysical investigations, and recent technological achievements

Current technology assessment as well as outlining trends that are expected to contribute to market growth for these imaging technologies

Comparison between three preeminent kinds of super-resolution microscopy technologies, such as stimulated emission depletion microscopy (STED), photoactivated localization microscopy (PALM) and stochastic optical reconstruction microscopy (STORM)

Discovering the advantages and challenges in using these techniques together; along with current and emerging trends for improving super-resolution imaging systems

Key Topics Covered:



Applications of Super-resolution Imaging in the Life Sciences Types of Super-resolution Imaging Systems Fluorescence and Epifluorescence Microscopes Super-resolution Imaging Systems Major Issues Current and Emerging Trends Advanced Multicolor Systems Resolution Enhancement Image Quality Improvements Faster and High-Throughput Systems Recent Achievements in the Life Sciences due to Super-resolution Imaging Market Outlook for Super-resolution Imaging Systems in the Life Sciences Analyst Credentials



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7zw7t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

