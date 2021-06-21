Super Star Farruko Announces His Long Awaited "LA 167" Tour In The United States And Puerto Rico

At the start of this year, Farruko secured his position as one of the most creative and resourceful singer-songwriters in the industry with the release of his album "Premium," which includes: "Oh Mama," featuring Myke Towers and "XOXA," featuring El Alfa . This summer, Farruko appears on the recently released F9 soundtrack, for the upcoming film of the Fast & Furious franchise, performing "Rápido" together with Myke Towers , Amenazzy , and Rochy RD .

"I'm very excited to be able to get back on stage after being away for over a year due to the pandemic. I'm also thrilled because this will be my first U.S. arena tour performing at some of the most important arenas in the United States. With this tour I will be giving back to all my fans who, during this time when the world was paralyzed, stayed connected with my music. I promise to give you a show full of energy and great music as you all deserve," commented Farruko.

Considered one of today's most prominent artists due to his incredible musical versatility, something that has allowed him to conquer audiences worldwide with his countless hits. Each of his projects has created a space where he, as an artist and performer, has managed to impact the world and his fans, leaving a rich legacy within the Latin music industry. He is currently working on his highly anticipated album, LA 167, to be released later this year.

"LA 167" is presented by the entertainment, marketing, and media company, Loud And Live, and will tour the main states including California, Texas, Florida, among others, starting in November 2021 and in February 2022 will go to his native Puerto Rico.

"There isn't a generation that does not enjoy Farruko's music. For Loud And Live, it is a privilege to be able to collaborate once again with such an evolutionary and creative artist. The last concert we held before the pandemic was Farruko's 'Gangalee' tour in Miami on January 2020; having the opportunity to give fans this in-person experience over a year later fills us with emotion and pride," said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live.

Below you will find the dates for Farruko's "LA 167" tour:

DATE CITY VENUE 11/19/2021 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena 11/20/2021 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena 11/21/2021 San Jose, CA SAP Center 11/24/2021 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory 11/25/2021 Midland-Odessa, TX La Hacienda 11/26/2021 Houston, TX Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land 12/03/2021 Atlanta, GA Gas South Arena (Formerly Infinite Energy Center) 12/04/2021 Orlando, FL Amway Center 02/05/2022 San Juan, PR Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico 02/11/2022 Miami, FL FTX Arena (Formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) 02/12/2022 Ft. Myers, FL Hertz Arena 02/18/2022 Newark, NJ Prudential Center 02/19/2022 Cleveland, OH TempleLive Center 02/20/2022 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre







About Farruko

Farruko, is recognized as one of the most important musical phenomenon in the Latin music industry. Due to his great artistic versatility and his excellence on stage, the multi-platinum artist and two-time Latin Grammy winner, has managed to conquer massive worldwide audiences and become one of the most innovative exponents of the reggaeton genre. With 8 successful albums and multiple collaborations with international artists of various genres, his success has impacted the Hispanic American community in such a way that his career has been recognized by HBO in a documentary titled "Farruko: En Letra de Otro."

His seventh studio album "Gangalee," debuted #2 on Billboard's "Top Latin Songs" chart, entered the global "Billboard 200" chart, and was certified 7X Multi-platinum. Within this album there are essential tracks such as "Nadie," "Inolvidable," "La Cartera" featuring Bad Bunny, and "Delincuente" featuring Anuel AA. Likewise, his single "Calma - Remix" together with Pedro Capó became an iconic success within Latin music, which won a Latin GRAMMY award, and was also certified platinum by the RIAA. In 2020, Farruko, received two ASCAP awards for his songs "Calma" with Pedro Capó and his global hit "Si Se Da." Farruko's hit "La Tóxica" also debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard's "Latin Digital Song Sales" chart and in the Top 15 of "Hot Latin Songs," making it Farruko's ninth #1 on Billboard's "Latin Airplay" chart. The single, which already has over 340 millions streams on Spotify, and more than 220 million views on YouTube also dominated several digital platforms, debuting in the Top 20 of YouTube "Top Global Music Videos" chart, reaching #1 on the "USA Hits" chart, and entering Spotify's global "Top 50" chart. The song's success landed the artist on the cover of prominent playlists such as Spotify's "Baila Reggeatón" and Apple Music's "Dale Play." His song "Si Me Dices Que Si" together with REIK and Camilo, became an instant worldwide hit and reached the coveted #1 spot on Billboard's "Latin Airplay" chart and was positioned in the Top 15 on the "Hot Latin Songs." The single surpassed over 100 million views on YouTube and has been certified Platinum by the RIAA. Today, he continues to work on the production of his highly anticipated album, LA 167, which is expected this year.

About Loud And Live

Loud And Live, an entertainment, marketing, media and live events company that fuses music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Based in Miami with a presence in the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating engaging experiences for global audiences. For more information, visit www.loudlive.com and www.instagram.com/loud_live.

Follow Loud And Live

www.loudlive.com

www.instagram.com/loud_live

www.instagram.com/loudliveentertainment/

www.instagram.com/loudlivesports/

SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.

Related Links

www.loudlive.com

