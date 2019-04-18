Superabrasives Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Superabrasives Market - Overview



The report analyzes and forecasts the superabrasives market at global and regional levels.The market has been forecast based on volume (million carats) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market.It covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for superabrasives during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities in the superabrasives market at the global level.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global superabrasives market.The Porter's Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein various applications of superabrasives have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global superabrasives market by segmenting it in terms of material and end-user.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for superabrasives in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Key players operating in the superabrasives market include Element Six (UK) Limited, Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd., ILJIN DIAMOND CO., LTD., Saint-Gobain S.A., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Hyperion Materials & Technologies, Zhengzhou ZZDM SUPERABRASIVES CO., LTD., and Shannon Abrasives. These companies have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The report provides size (in terms of value and volume) of the superabrasives market for the base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026.Market numbers have been estimated based on materials and end-users of superabrasives.



Market size and forecast for each end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.



In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report.Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.



These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Global Superabrasives Market, by Material

Diamond

Mesh Diamond

Polycrystalline Diamond

Others (Chemical Vapor Deposited Diamond and Nano Diamond)

Cubic Boron Nitride

Mesh Cubic Boron Nitride

Polycrystalline Cubic Boron Nitride

Others (Chemical Vapor Deposited Cubic Boron Nitride)

Others (Wire Dies (Large Crystal and Polycrystalline) and New Crystals)



Global Superabrasives Market, by End-user

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Building & Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Others (Electrical & Electronic and Medical & Dental)

Global Superabrasives Market by Region



North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the superabrasives market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by major players in the superabrasives market

List of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming growth opportunities for the superabrasives market at global, regional, and country levels

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of major players to help understand the market competition level

Porter's Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions



