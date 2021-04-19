Superadio Syndicates 'Money Making Conversations Minute of Inspiration with Rushion McDonald'

ATLANTA, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time EMMY® and three-time NAACP Image Award-winning television producer, entrepreneur, branding guru and social media influencer Rushion McDonald, expands his successful "Money Making Conversations" brand into new territories, with the syndication of the "Money Making Conversations Minute of Inspiration with Rushion McDonald." Rushion delivers a powerful moment of inspiration in a 60-second segment, featuring power brokers and celebrity trailblazers from entertainment and sports to CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and industry decision makers. Superadio Networks, will syndicate it through its network of radio stations in multiple markets nationwide. The "Money Making Conversations Minute of Inspiration with Rushion McDonald" will launch on Monday May 3rd, 2021.

Rushion McDonald

The "Money Making Conversations Minute of Inspiration with Rushion McDonald" segment will run Monday through Friday, with the number of markets and stations on Superadio Networks to be determined. Taken from Rushion McDonald's popular podcast and syndicated radio show "Money Making Conversations," the 60-second segment shares insights on what's been an important driver to guests' success and what inspires their work and purpose. The Minute of Inspiration covers a range of areas, including encouragement, career and financial planning, tips on leadership, entrepreneurship, giving back, and balanced living.

Created and hosted by Rushion McDonald since 2017, on "Money Making Conversations" he has showcased success stories from a wide range of industries, including sports, entertainment, television, finance, tech, lifestyle, and more, interviewing guests like Chris Paul, Deion Sanders, Carl Lewis, Drew Bledsoe, Laila Ali, Patti LaBelle, Tyler Perry, Cedric The Entertainer, Nick Cannon, Tia Mowry, Al Roker, Don Lemon, Tamron Hall, Nancy Grace, Ally Brooke, Anne Burrell, Meagan Good, among others. "Money Making Conversations" with Rushion McDonald is currently available on multiple digital platforms and syndicated radio. Producing "Money Making Conversations" through his multimedia company 3815 Media, Rushion McDonald's career background includes television/film producer, writer, business manager, and his successes include building the Steve Harvey multimedia brand, producing shows like "Family Feud," "Evidence of Innocence," "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Sister, Sister," "Steve Harvey Talk Show," and Stephen A. Smith's "Stephen A's World" on ESPN+.

Superadio is a national programming syndication company whose programming and services currently air in 23 of the top 25 radio markets and on over 1,000 radio stations across the U.S. Since 1988, Superadio has been a producer and distributor of radio programming. Superadio serves multiple formats including Urban, Top 40, Gospel, Talk, and some of its popular personalities include Romeo, Lenny Green, Gospel stars Marvin Sapp and Tye Tribbett, Liz Black, Ebro, and Yung Joc.

Rushion McDonald, Creator/Host of "Money Making Conversations," says: "When I traveled the road as a stand-up comedian, bouncing from one city to the next, my radio was my friend. I turned to it for music and inspiration. My Money Making Conversations Minute of Inspiration will be 60 seconds of encouragement and motivational tips that will help you lead a balanced life. I want to use my storytelling skills to inspire new generations of dreamers to reach their goals."

Eric Faison, President of Superadio Networks, says: "We can't wait to begin this partnership with Rushion McDonald! Rushion defines success and he knows how to motivate and inspire others to be successful. We're honored to help extend the Money Making Conversations brand by bringing his insight and wisdom to radio stations across the country."

For more information contact [email protected] .

https://superadio.com/

Contact:

W&W Public Relations

Jacinda Chen / [email protected]

646-228-1295

SOURCE Money Making Conversations