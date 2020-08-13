Superalloy Honeycomb Materials Market to Garner $2.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 7.6% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Superalloy Honeycomb Materials Market by Material Type (Nickel, Stainless Steel, and Others) and Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Power, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global superalloy honeycomb materials industry generated $1.4 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $2.4 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in demand in the aerospace & defense industries and rise in applications in the automotive sector to reduce emissions drive the growth of the global superalloy honeycomb materials market. However, expensive nature of base materials restrains the market growth. On the other hand, demand from emerging countries and advancements in 3D printing technologies create new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7014

COVID-19 Scenario

As production activities in the automotive sector have been paused due to lockdown forced by governments of many countries, the demand for superalloy honeycomb materials has taken a plunge during the pandemic.

There have been price fluctuations due to the economic crisis that occurred during the pandemic.

Due to trade barriers across various countries such as China , there has been a significant supply-demand imbalance. The raw material supply has been disrupted as well.

, there has been a significant supply-demand imbalance. The raw material supply has been disrupted as well. In some countries, lockdown restrictions have been eased off and production plants of superalloy honeycomb materials have begun production activities.

The nickel segment to maintain its dominant position by 2027

Based on material type, the nickel segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the global superalloy honeycomb materials market, and is expected to maintain its dominant position based on revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its wide range of applications, cost-effectiveness, ability to withstand temperatures ranging from −148° to 176° Fahrenheit, and resistance to many chemical solvents. However, the stainless-steel segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to stability offered by this material in harsh chemical, thermal, and ultraviolet environments.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Superalloy Honeycomb Materials Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7014?reqfor=covid

The aerospace & defense segment to continue its highest contribution during the forecast period

Based on application, the aerospace & defense segment accounted for more than half of the global superalloy honeycomb materials market in 2019, and is expected to continue its highest contribution during the forecast period. This is attributed to its characteristics such as the ability to sustain high levels of stress, provide resistance to creeping, and possess high-temperature tolerance. However, the automotive segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in applications in turbochargers to increase efficiency of engines.

North America to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the global superalloy honeycomb materials market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to demand from the automotive, aerospace & defense, and energy sectors in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to demand from emerging countries such as China, Australia, India, and South Korea from the region.

Leading market players

Oerlikon Metco

Haynes International

Rotec

Hamilton Precision Metals (Ametek)

Hi Tech Honeycomb

Quality Honeycomb

Allegheny Technologies, Inc.

Chromalloy Gas Turbine, LLC

Forged Solutions Group

Indy Honeycomb

Ander Beijing

Howmet Aerospace, Inc.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7014



Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Superalloys Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Honeycomb Sandwich Material Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Electrochromic Glass Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Epoxy Composite Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research