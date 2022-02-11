'Superb Owl' Awards 2022 Shortlist Announced

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of this year's biggest sporting competitions, the inaugural Superb Owl Awards 2022, hosted by BonusFinder, has entered the public voting phase, with sports fans urged to pick this season's MVO (Most Valuable Owl).

Every second Sunday in February, 'Superb Owl' trends on popular social news aggregator, www.reddit.com, after search engines are flooded with misspelt searches of a certain famous sporting occasion.

A shortlisted image in the BonusFinder Superb Owl Awards 2022 - Kurt Bowman A shortlisted image in the BonusFinder Superb Owl Awards 2022 - Daniel Graovac

In celebration of this, Bonusfinder launched the inaugural awards in January, with photographers and artists submitting their favourite owls across a two-week entry period.

Members of the public are now being invited to vote for their favorite, with the winner from each of the two categories (photography and artistic) receiving a vacation of a lifetime as part of a total prize pool of $10,000.

Anyone submitting a vote will also be in the running for a $1,000 spot prize.

All competition entries have been judged by ex-pro football linebacker from the 2005 Draft Class, turned keen wildlife photographer, who has compiled the following shortlist:

The nation's MVO will be announced here on the weekend of February 13, 2022, with the winners receiving a unique Superb Owl ring and trophy as part of the prize.

Former pro football linebacker Jake Ryan commented: "Since the competition went live, it's been exciting to see all the submissions fly in."

"It's cool to see all the interest the Superb Owl Awards has managed to generate across the country. I hope you like the images I've shortlisted from our entries and I'm really looking forward to seeing who you guys vote as our first ever Owl World Champ!"

"Get voting and we can crown the first Superb Owl Champion this weekend!"

Fintan Costello, Managing Director of BonusFinder, also commented: "We pride ourselves on being the experts in the field of football betting and even though our owl-based knowledge is limited, it's been amazing to see so many people vying for the title of 2022 Superb Owl Champion".

"The lucky people whose entries are still in with a shout of winning are so close to that trip of a lifetime. We can't wait to see who you announce as your winner. Make sure you get your vote in, as you too could be in with a chance of winning $1,000!"

To cast your vote on the shortlist, visit https://superb-owl.bonusfinder.com.

