SuperBook Sports® and Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. are proud to announce the Grand Opening of The SuperBook at the Lodge Casino

DENVER, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs Entertainment, Inc., a gaming, hospitality and entertainment company that operates in Colorado, Nevada and Louisiana, in partnership with SuperBook Sports®, announced today that the new, state of the art traditional sports book, The SuperBook at the Lodge Casino, will host a Grand Opening event Friday, June 25 at The Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado.

SuperBook Sports, the largest and one of the most successful sports books in America, also currently operates at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. In late 2020, SuperBook Sports launched their mobile wagering app in Colorado. The mobile wagering app features all that has made SuperBook Sports one of the most trusted and reliable operators in the industry. Together with the app, The SuperBook at the Lodge Casino will bring SuperBook's winning formula of best-in-class technology, first class entertainment, award-winning customer service, and the industry's most expansive wagering options to one of Colorado's most popular gaming destinations.

The SuperBook Sports team has been in business for more than three decades and has written the playbook for successful risk management and oddsmaking. The opening of this traditional style sports book in Colorado will be the first retail location branded with the World Famous SuperBook name outside of Las Vegas. Located on the second level of the Lodge Casino, this nearly 7,000 square foot sports book is home to twenty-eight (28) state of the art televisions. In addition, they will have the same type of comfortable and functional seating they are known for in Las Vegas, a fully loaded bar, and the same outstanding service that both the Lodge Casino and SuperBook Sports are known for. Patrons can place wagers by visiting one of their three betting windows, visiting one of the kiosks located throughout the casino floor, or sit and enjoy the game while betting on the app.

The SuperBook Sports team is led by sports betting industry icon Jay Kornegay, a Colorado native and one of the most respected and successful operators in the sports book industry. "Having Jay Kornegay lead this exciting opportunity, along with his reputable team, we have no doubt that Colorado fans are sure to appreciate the knowledge and experience they bring to the market," commented JJ Garcia, Vice President of Operations for The Lodge & Gilpin Casinos. "We could not be more excited for the Grand Opening of The SuperBook at the Lodge Casino. It is a perfect fit for our initial expansion outside Las Vegas," says SuperBook Sports Executive Vice President of Sports Book Operations Jay Kornegay. "We will continue to focus on what sets us apart: better odds, favorable pricing and an extensive wagering menu. Having a partner with the stellar reputation and well-known brand of The Lodge will only make us that much better."

According to SuperBook Sports' Head of Marketing, Kristin Mackey, there will be several events going on the day of the Grand Opening. "We look forward to creating an experience not only the day of the opening, but every day, where both the most sophisticated players along with novice sports bettors feel like they can sit back and enjoy the game. We are creating an atmosphere that is grounded in the traditional sports book experience." A ribbon cutting is set to take place on or around noon, a first bet will be placed by former Denver Bronco and local radio personality Mark "Stink" Schlereth, and several media outlets will be live on site.

Patrons can visit SuperBook.com and sign up for the mobile wagering app any time leading up to or after the Grand Opening. Wagers can only be placed while a person is in the state of Colorado, but a person can sign up and view the site from any location. In-person wagers can be placed at the betting windows and kiosks at the SuperBook at the Lodge Casino.

ABOUT THE SUPERBOOK®

The world famous SuperBook Sports brand is licensed to SBOpco, LLC (a Nevada limited liability company) by Westgate Resorts and is one of the most recognized, trusted, and technologically advanced sports books in the industry. SuperBook and SBOpco offers gaming partners access to an industry leading sports book experience with top rated customer service both in-person and on mobile formats via the SuperBook Sports app. For additional information, visit SuperBook.com.

ABOUT JACOBS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. is a developer, owner and operator of gaming and entertainment facilities. With more than 2,000 employees and a long tenured management team, the company owns and operates The Lodge and Gilpin casinos in Black Hawk, CO, Gold Dust West properties in Reno, Carson City and Elko, NV, 25 Cash Magic truck plazas throughout Louisiana, plus the Nautica Entertainment Complex in Cleveland, OH.

